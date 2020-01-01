Pawn shop is selling Lamar Odom & # 39; s Lakers Championship Ring !! (Photos)

Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom sold his NBA championship rings years ago, in exchange for drugs and prostitutes. Now the pawn shop that bought their rings, is looking to collect …

The former NBA championship rings are for sale. The two rings are ready to reach the auction block, and auctioneers believe they could get up to $ 100k.

The striking shine, which was famous for having been committed by the professional athlete a few years ago during the height of his trap scandal, is being sold by Heritage Auctions at the end of January.

Lamar Odom has been in the headlines because of his disorderly separation from Khloe Kardashian, and because he received the rings for winning titles with the Lakers in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Unique pieces inlaid with diamonds, weighing 75 grams and 69 grams respectively, feature special prints that include realistic portraits of Odom's face. And I could get up to $ 50k each.