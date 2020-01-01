Paul Pogba of Man Utd is out for a few weeks, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1ba1fd42bededf8cecc57cda4b95ec4b9% %MINIFYHTML1ba1fd42bededf8cecc57cda4b95ec4b10%





Paul Pogba was absent from the Manchester United team at Arsenal because of an ankle injury

%MINIFYHTML1ba1fd42bededf8cecc57cda4b95ec4b11% %MINIFYHTML1ba1fd42bededf8cecc57cda4b95ec4b12%

Manchester United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Paul Pogba will be out for "a few weeks,quot; with an ankle injury.

Speaking to MUTV before Wednesday's clash with Arsenal, Solskjaer said: "He (Pogba) feels some discomfort in his ankle.

"He will be out for a few weeks, definitely."

Pogba missed United's 2-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday with a recurrence of an ankle injury, but was expected to travel to London and face Arsenal in the Emirates.

Solskjaer had said before the trip to Turf Moor that Pogba "was not ready,quot; to be included in the Manchester United team after a long absence due to injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Pogba will not be sold during the transfer window

The Frenchman came as a substitute for the second half in the loss to Watford on December 22 and the victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day, but he was completely out of the team at Burnley.

At that time, Solskjaer did not confirm if Pogba had an injury, but said he had a reaction during the match against Newcastle and did not feel ready.

Mino Raiola said that the & # 39; heart & # 39; from Pogba is still with Manchester United

Pogba has been linked to a departure from Old Trafford, but his agent, Mino Raiola, said the "heart,quot; of the midfielder is at Manchester United, but added that he must play in a team capable of winning trophies.

Pogba, who returned to United from Juventus in 2016, admitted in June that he was considering leaving Old Trafford for a "new challenge," while Raiola added a month later that he was in the process of finding a new club for his client.

But the 26-year-old remained with United and Solskjaer said this month that it will not be sold in the January transfer window.