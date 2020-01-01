Paul Lambert tied with Ipswich Town in a new contract until 2025 | Soccer news





Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has signed a new contract

Paul Lambert has signed a contract extension with Ipswich that links him to the club until the summer of 2025.

Lambert has been in charge at Portman Road since October 2018 and has 18 months left in his initial contract until he agrees to a four-year extension with owner Marcus Evans.

The Scotsman has led Town to fourth place in League One, but they haven't won in that competition since November 5 and fell to a 5-3 loss at the hands of Lincoln on Sunday.

Wycombe vs Ipswich Live

Lambert signed his new agreement before the New Year's meeting with Wycombe and Evans said his decision to offer an extension was due to his desire to support a long-term management team.

"Soccer management is a precarious business and I have stated many times the importance of having a long-term vision executed by a management team that is confident that they will be given time to continually improve the performance and quality of the team," he said. Evans said.

1:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln and Ipswich Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln and Ipswich

"The group of coaches led by the manager has done a fantastic job of converting a fragile environment, after the decline last season, into one in which we have the mental expectation of winning each game."

"The last matches have seen results that are not going in our direction, however, we must not lose sight of the fact that we have only lost five games in the league in the first half of the season and we are having a better performance in the middle of road that almost every team that suffered the decline last year of any division.

Swansea vs Charlton Live

"Paul has developed a strong team and has been a catalyst in the club's reinstatement with fans, including the role of helping to attract new followers to Portman Road."

"Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Paul and I reached an agreement last month to extend their current agreement for an additional four years and now we can officially announce the new contract."