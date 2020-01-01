Orlando Magic aims to end the losing streak with a visit to Washington Wizards | NBA News

The Orlando Magic hope to break a losing streak of two games when they visit the Washington Wizards, full of injuries, live in Sky Sports Action.

Live NBA: Orlando @ Washington



Wednesday, January 1 11:00 pm



This meeting marks the third match of a six-game homestand for the Wizards (10-22). So far they have gone 1-1, with a loss to the New York Knicks followed by a victory over the Miami Heat in their most recent contest.

Despite missing most of their initial lineup due to injury, including All-Star guard Bradley Beal, the Wizards achieved an impressive victory over the Heat, led by Ian Mahinmi, Jordan McRae and Garrison Matthews. Mahinmi finished with 25 points and five rebounds, McRae scored 29 points, eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block, while Matthews added 28 points and four rebounds.

Image:

Bradley Beal celebrates a basket during the Washington Wizards victory over the Detroit Pistons



Beal (calf) remains questionable for action on Wednesday night, while Davis Bertans (quad), Rui Hachimura (groin), Moritz Wagner (ankle) and Thomas Bryant (foot) remain sidelined.

The Magic (14-19) have lost seven of their last 10 games. They have lost four straight games on the road, where they have a 4-12 record.

Evan Fournier leads the Magic with 19.5 points per game. Nikola Vucevic has been playing well lately, averaging 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in his last eight games.

Aaron Gordon (Achilles) missed the last contest and remains questionable to face Washington.

Orlando does a good job protecting the ball, as they average 12.3 turnovers per game. In defense, they give up an average of 106.5 points per 100 possessions, the eleventh best defensive rating in the league.

Last time out

















1:41



Highlights of the defeat of the Orlando Magic against the Atlanta Hawks in week 11 of the NBA



















1:41



Highlights of the Washington Wizards victory over the Miami Heat in Week 11 of the NBA



Numbers game

102.9 – That is the average number of points in the Magic score offensively challenged per game. He is the lowest figure in the league.

With Gordon potentially lost, the responsibility lies with Terrence Ross, DJ Augustin and Markelle Fultz to provide greater scoring support behind Vucevic and Fournier.

One to watch (Magic): Jonathan Isaac

Image:

Jonathan Isaac in action for Orlando



Jonathan Isaac is enjoying a rest season and will be completed with the power forward if Gordon misses the game.

For the season, Isaac is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks in 30 minutes per game.

One to watch (Wizards): Gary Payton II

Image:

Gary Payton II drives in the Miami Heat defense



Payton II, whose father Gary & # 39; The Glove & # 39; Payton is a member of the Hall of Fame, has taken advantage of the Wizards injury crisis and began his second season with the team explosively, filling the statistics sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. in a December 23 victory over the Knicks.

Despite seeing only 14 minutes of action against Miami, Payton II presented another solid performance with five points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.