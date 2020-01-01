Oregon vs Wisconsin live score, updates, highlights of Rose Bowl 2020

The 2020 edition of the Granddaddy of Them All features two top-15 teams at No. 7 Oregon and No. 11 Wisconsin.

The Ducks, like so many recent Pac-12 champions, had a season of ups and downs in 2019. They opened with a loss to Auburn and were eliminated from the University football playoff with a defeat at the end of the season against the State of Arizona. But the Ducks responded to easily beat Utah in the Pac-12 championship, winning the conference and securing a place in the Rose Bowl as a Pac-12 representative.

During the middle of the Big Ten championship game, the Badgers seemed on their way to a big surprise for the state of Ohio bound for the Playoffs. But things changed after halftime, and Wisconsin took its second loss of the year to the Buckeyes. Those defeats are defensible, but a 24-23 loss to Illinois is a head scratch. The Badgers will seek to win their first Rose Bowl in four attempts after losing three straight games since 2010-12.

