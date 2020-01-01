Oregon vs. fees. Wisconsin, predictions, betting trends for Rose Bowl 2020

%MINIFYHTML1ee8f57c605c7a923d7a8f07893e8e0a9% %MINIFYHTML1ee8f57c605c7a923d7a8f07893e8e0a10%

No. 7 Oregon (11-2) and No. 11 Wisconsin (10-3) are in the Rose Bowl Game on January 1. Game schedule is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The game will be televised nationwide by ESPN.

The ducks won the Pac-12 championship after a 37-15 victory against Utah. Quarterback Justin Herbert can improve his stock in the NFL Draft with a great performance here, and coach Mario Cristóbal can continue pushing the Ducks to a university American football tiebreaker heading for 2020. This is a program on the rise

Wisconsin remains the stability model in the Big Ten West, and they won the Rose Bowl candidacy after a 34-21 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. Star runner Jonathan Taylor needs 91 yards on the ground to complete his second consecutive 2,000-yard season.

"The grandfather of all of them,quot; should be a showcase for both schools. Here's everything you need to know about bets in Oregon vs. Wisconsin, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for the Rose Bowl game.

Oregon vs. fees. Wisconsin for Rose Bowl 2020

Spread: Wisconsin -3

Wisconsin -3 Total points: 51

51 Money Line: Wisconsin -145, Oregon +110

Wisconsin is a three-point favorite according to Sports Insider. The line opened to -3 in favor of the Badgers.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin all-time series

The Ducks and Badgers have met five times since 1977, and Oregon won the last team meeting at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2012. It was a shooting featuring Russell Wilson and Montee Ball of Wisconsin and LaMichael James and DeAnthony Thomas from Oregon. . The ducks won 45-38.

Three trends to know

– The Badgers have 3-1 against the spread in the bow games under Paul Chryst, but they have 4-4 against the spread in the neutral site games.

– Wisconsin was 4-1 against the spread this season and 5-0 straight when it was in favor of 10 points or less.

– The Ducks are 3-4 against the spread as a helpless under Cristobal, and that includes a 1-1 record against the spread this season.

Three things to look at

Jonathan Taylor's yards

We mentioned Taylor's career toward 2,000 yards, and he will shoot at an Oregon race defense that allowed just 3.2 yards per carry this season. The magic number for Taylor is 150 yards on the ground: the Badgers have a 16-1 record when they reach that number, and the only loss comes to Penn State in 2018.

Justin Herbert's touchdowns

Herbert impressed against Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, and will try to do the same against a Wisconsin pass defense that allowed only 191.2 yards per game this season. The Ducks had a 7-1 record this season when Herbert threw for multiple touchdowns. Herbert had four different receivers with more than 400 yards, led by Johnny Johnson III (55 catches, 818 yards, seven touchdowns).

Edge rushers

Both teams have excellent passes that can destroy a game plan. How will the Wisconsin tackles go against Kayvon Thibodeaux, a freshman feeling that had 6.5 of his nine catches in the last five Oregon games? The second SN team, the American Zack Baun, led Wisconsin with 12.5 catches and 19.5 tackles for loss. Watch the face-to-face clashes with Oregon Penei Sewell, an All-American from the first SN team that won the Outland Trophy.

Statistics that matter

Wisconsin airstrike is very different from Oregon, but has similar efficiency. The Ducks finished in 160.4, and the Badgers finished in 155.3. Jack Coan had 17 touchdowns and four interceptions, and averaged 8.4 yards per attempt. He will make more deep shots than expected against the Ducks and look for Quintez Cephus (52 catches, 842 yards, six touchdowns) to participate.

Oregon vs. prediction Wisconsin

The Pac-12 had a 4-3 lead against the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl since 2010, and this game should be played at the same furious pace as the last time they met. Herbert will hit a couple of big pass plays in the first half that will launch Oregon, but the Wisconsin offensive line will continue to fall against the Ducks. Taylor makes his way through two long touchdown runs in the second half, and the Badgers hold on in the last quarter for a Rose Bowl victory.

Wisconsin 38, Oregon 34