Orange is the new black Danielle Brooks is engaged

New year, new ring!
Congratulations are in order for Danielle Brooks who got engaged to her boyfriend Dennis Gelin just before 2020 began.
"I never thought that one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year," Orange is the new black star shared on Instagram with his fans and followers. "I can marry my best friend. WE ARE COMMITTED !!"
Danielle added: "I'm so excited to be your wife. D,amp;D until the end."
In her announcement, the actress showed her new bling piece. And yes, the couple enjoyed a romantic dance after the proposal.
"Ayyyyye! I know the feeling. Blessings to you and your fiancee!" We are star Susan Kelechi Watson He wrote in the comments section. Amber riley added "congratulations friend,quot; while Gabrielle Union He shared nine red heart emoji.
In November, Danielle announced that she had given birth to a beautiful girl. And while the proud mother tries to keep her family life more private, the emotion she has for what will come will not be denied.
"It could be the end of the year but only the beginning for us," he added on Instagram Stories. "D,amp;D."
Congratulations to the couple!
