Orange is the new black Danielle Brooks is engaged

New year, new ring!

Congratulations are in order for Danielle Brooks who got engaged to her boyfriend Dennis Gelin just before 2020 began.

"I never thought that one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year," Orange is the new black star shared on Instagram with his fans and followers. "I can marry my best friend. WE ARE COMMITTED !!"

Danielle added: "I'm so excited to be your wife. D,amp;D until the end."

In her announcement, the actress showed her new bling piece. And yes, the couple enjoyed a romantic dance after the proposal.