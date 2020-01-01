Nikki Reed Shares message curb days before New Year

WENN / Nicky Nelson

Share a picture of herself guiding a horse with his daughter strapped to her back, the actress wife of Ian Somerhalder reveals that she was enjoying precious family time in the last days of 2019.

Nikki Reed It is taking advantage to the maximum your precious family time in the last days of 2019.

The "Twilight"The actress visited her Instagram page on Monday, December 30 to share a moment of herself guiding a horse when her daughter, Bodhi, was caught on her back and said she was" enjoying this free time "with her beings Closest and dearest.

"My kind of r & r," wrote the 31 years. "Happy holidays to all. Sending love, hugs, cuddles and horses! I've been enjoying this time off, dive deep in conversation, connection and my girl koala".

He continued: "As you go go go-round, my hand tight these precious moments, deceleration, tune and off See you in the New Year."

Reed shares two-year-old Bodhi with her husband, actor Ian Somerhalder41.

The star has had a busy 2019. In addition to landing roles in "V Wars"Y"Doll face"And raising his daughter, Nikki also continued working on her jewelry business with a social conscience, Bayou with love, and directed the short & # 39; The song by Andy & # 39 ;, which has Rosario Dawson Y Gina Rodriguez.