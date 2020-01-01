Nick Gordon, former Bobbi fiance Kristina Brown, killed at age 30, allegedly from drug overdose

Nick Gordon, the former fiance of Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died on New Year's Day. His brother, Junior Walker, shared a Facebook post expressing his deep sadness over the loss of his older brother. Nick had a long history of drug abuse and, according to recent reports, it is believed that he had multiple heart attacks. Nick Gordon was declared civilly responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina in 2015, although he was never criminally charged in the case.

Junior shared his love for his brother Nick in a Facebook post.

“God, why did I have to lose my brother in the New Year? I love you so much older brother. I hope you heard me talk to you by your side. You are with me and I can feel it, I love you, I love you, I love you, take care of you and your nieces. ”

Although the official cause of death is awaiting toxicology reports, a source told the Daily Mail that Gordon was using drugs and then lost consciousness.

The source stated the following.

"It's the first few days, but the suggestion is that he was taking drugs with friends and passed out. He was taken to the hospital, taken inside and then left there. Regardless of what you think of Nick and his lifestyle, it's terribly sad. that his supposed friends have abandoned him and left. "

It had been reported that Nick lived with friends in Florida at the time of his death.

You can see the Facebook post that includes family photos of the two brothers that Junior shared below.

I love you so much, big brother. I hope you heard me talk to you next to your bed. You are with me and I can feel it. Posted by Junior Walker on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Nick Gordon's death follows the tragic deaths of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina. Many people suspected that Gordon had played badly in the death of Bobbi Kristina. Nick Gordon said he did nothing to harm Boob Kristina and found her unconscious in a bathtub. The couple lived together at that time and Bobbi was only 230 years old at the time of his death.

Bobbi Kristina's family pursued a wrongful death lawsuit against Nick they won. Nick Gordon was ordered to pay $ 36 million to Bobbi's family.

Nick Gordon had been in a relationship with Laura Leal. Although it was said that the couple had a tumultuous relationship and had separated, reports say they are devastated by the news that Nick Gordon has died.



