NHL Winter Classic 2020: live score, updates and highlights from Predators vs. Stars

For the first time in the 12-year history of the Winter Classic, the NHL takes its outdoor festivities south on New Year's Day for a clash between two Central Division rivals at the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators.

The Stars (22-14-4, 48), led by Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, sit in third place in the division at the start of the new calendar year with the hope of a playoff race still ahead. On the other hand, the Predators (18-14-6, 42 points) are fighting during the 2019-20 season after five consecutive seasons of playoff appearances and a final Stanley Cup race in 2017.

MORE: Watch the NHL Winter Classic live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Only six points separate the two rivals, and although we have not yet reached the final stretch of the NHL, an emphatic and emotional victory for either party at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas could end up marking an important turn in the season when everything It is said and done. .

A report of December 27 Sean Shapiro of Athletic He said that more than 84,000 tickets had been sold for the first Winter Classic of the new decade. That is also in a hockey market & # 39; nontraditional & # 39 ;, which gives Dallas the opportunity to show the hockey world its passion for sport on Wednesday and a pretty good game.

Sporting News is tracking all the action live from the Cotton Bowl Stadium while the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators face each other face to start 2020.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars live score, updates and highlights of the Winter Classic

(All Eastern Times)

The disk drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Live updates will begin soon.

Predators 0, stars 0

First period

2:31 p.m. – Corey Perry has been kicked out of the Winter Classic and has been given bad behavior in the game and a significant penalty for ellising ellis. The Predators receive a five-minute power game as a result: they will be in the power game for the full five minutes, regardless of how many goals they can score.

2:12 p.m. – Ellis was helped out of the ice by his teammates. Ice officials are reviewing Perry's coup in Ellis to determine how severe a penalty they can evaluate the stars forward.

2:10 p.m. – Predator defender Ryan Ellis is on the ice after Corey Perry of Dallas caught him with a headshot at about three minutes of play.

2:05 p.m. – The game starts! The crowd roars when the disc falls in the NHL Winter Classic 2020.

Before the game

2:04 p.m. – The two lines of the team for Wednesday's game.

Star Lines: Benn-Seguin-Radulov

Gurianov-Hintz-Pavelski

Cogliano-Faksa-Comeau

Janmark-Dickinson-Perry Lindell-Klingberg

Oleksiak- Heiskanen

Sekera-Polak bishop – Jace Mallory (@MalloryJace) January 1, 2020

Predator lines: Jarnkrok-Johansen-Arvidsson

Forsberg-Duchene-Granlund

Grimaldi-Bonino-Smith

Blackwell-Turris-Watson Josi-Ellis

Ekholm-Fabbro

Hamhuis-Irwin Rinne – Jace Mallory (@MalloryJace) January 1, 2020

Relevant Links: