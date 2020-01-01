NHL Winter Classic 2020: Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry ejected for elbowing Ryan Ellis

The Dallas Stars forward, Corey Perry, was ejected for only two minutes and 44 seconds in the NHL Winter Classic 2020, making him unofficially the player with the shortest ice time recorded in the annual New Year game.

Perry nudged the head of Nashville Predators defender Ryan Ellis, finishing his afternoon much sooner than expected. Nashville scored two goals during the power game, one with a five-on-three lead after a delay in penalizing the game.

Perry's coup and subsequent expulsion, which resulted in him having to walk back to the locker room at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, paved the way for a first intense and physical period, with a total of 27 hits between the Stars and the Predators. Star forward Blake Comeau also left the game after Austin Watson of Nashville hit him on open ice.

The story between the two opponents goes back, but it is not necessary to look very far to see the reason why these teams do not love each other. Dallas eliminated Nashville from the playoffs last season in a six-game clash in the first round in disgust: the Predators were Central Division champions last season and had the advantage of playing at home. The Stars won the rivalries in the first meeting between the two in 2019-20 in Nashville, 4-1 on December 14.

The misconduct of Perry's game is the first penalty of this kind delivered in the history of the Winter Classic.