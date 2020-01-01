Newcastle boss Steve Bruce attacks the Premier League match schedule | Soccer news







Newcastle manager Steve Bruce called the Premier League holiday calendar "ridiculous,quot; after his team suffered five injuries and was forced to play with 10 men in a 3-0 loss against Leicester.

Bruce lost to full-back Jetro Willems and Javier Manquillo during the first half, while Jonjo Shelvey was replaced at halftime since Newcastle's head coach made all three substitutes before the start of the second half.

To make matters worse, Newcastle also lost Fabian Schar at the beginning of the second half because of what appeared to be a hamstring injury, forcing them to play the last 39 minutes with 10 men.

Deandre Yedlin, who replaced Willems, also broke his hand but managed to finish the game.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Sung-Yueng Ki and Allan Saint-Maximin They are also marginalized, which means that the Magpies now have 11 injured players, more than any other Premier League club.

"I've been involved in the game for 40 years, but I haven't seen anything like that," Bruce said after the defeat. "We lost four players in 20 minutes and gave them two goals."

"They are injured by forcing players to play tired. That is not an excuse, it is a fact. I was worried before the game, I made it clear."

"You don't want it to happen that way. It could have been five that we lost because Yedlin broke his hand, played manly. In all the years I've been involved, I don't think he was involved. About 15 minutes like that.

"A month ago I said asking players to play four games in 10 days is ridiculous. Today is the consequence."

Newcastle traveled to Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday before having to face a team from his team devastated by injuries to face Wolves in Molineux the following weekend.

Analysis: the debate on the parties will intensify

Nick Wright of Sky Sports …

"The Premier League managers, from José Mourinho to Pep Guardiola, have been queuing to criticize the tight schedule of holiday parties recently and there was much more evidence as to why New Year's Day when a series of top club players and below the table they succumbed to an injury.

"Kane was the highest profile, suffering a possible hamstring problem in his fifth opening in 17 days, but Tottenham was not the only one affected and, since many Premier League teams already had to deal with long lists of absences, The debate on the calendar will surely intensify after the third round of matches in just six days.

"The Premier League introduced a winter break in February this season, which will take place over two weekends, but it is little comfort for teams already decimated by fatigue-related injuries. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers summed up the opinions of their counterparts last week. " "It's & # 39; let's pretend to have a rest & # 39;", he said, "it's disappointing to say the least."