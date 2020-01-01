Home Entertainment New photo of Beyonce's twins: Boy looks like Jay and Girl looks...

New photo of Beyonce's twins: Boy looks like Jay and Girl looks like Bey!

Someone took a picture of Beyonce and Jay Z's annual Christmas card, and posted it online. The image is a recent photo of the Carter family, which includes Blue Ivy Carter and the Rumi and Sir twins are rarely seen.

The twins, who are two and a half years old, definitely favor their parents, with Rumi as a vivid image of their mother Beyonce. And Sir looks like his father.

Here is the image:

