New photo of Beyonce's twins: Boy looks like Jay and Girl looks like Bey!

Someone took a picture of Beyonce and Jay Z's annual Christmas card, and posted it online. The image is a recent photo of the Carter family, which includes Blue Ivy Carter and the Rumi and Sir twins are rarely seen.

The twins, who are two and a half years old, definitely favor their parents, with Rumi as a vivid image of their mother Beyonce. And Sir looks like his father.

Here is the image:

Here is the last photo that Bey published of his twins, Halloween:

Here is the first photo of the twins, which Beyonce published when they were only one month old.

The twins were born on June 13, 2017. And Jay Z shared how they came up with the unorthodox names of the twins.

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," Jay-Z said in an interview for his Tidal broadcast service. "The man was like, man, go out the door. He gets along like this. He just came out, like, sir."

According to People, both names, "Rumi Carter,quot; and "Sir Carter," received a registered trademark in the United States, as did their older sister Blue Ivy.