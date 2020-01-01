New arrivals who will enter Bollywood in 2020

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Every year a few Cool faces enter the world of Bollywood, which is full of glitz, glamor and talent, and captivate the public with its refreshing appeal. Also in 2019, several of these newbies made their presence felt in the industry. Whether Sidhanth Chatturvedi, Ananya Panday or Tara Sutaria, many of them showed that they have what it takes to make it big. And now that the new year has begun, we plan to start its 2020 with a high note.

Here is interesting information that every Bollywood fan would like. If it's about Cool Bollywood lot that will take over in 2020. Scroll through these 10 newcomers and the names of your projects, so you can see them in the coming months.

Alaia Furniturewala

Debut movie – Jawaani Jaaneman

Co-star – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu

Director – Nitin Kakkar

Manushi Chillar

Debut movie – Prithviraj

Co-protagonist – Akshay Kumar

Director – Chandraprakash Dwivedi

First are the newcomers of the year

Krystal D’Souza

Debut movie – Chehre

Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi

Director – Rumi Jaffery

First are the newcomers of the year

Sharvari

Debut movie – Bunty Aur Babli 2

Co-protagonist – Sidhanth Chatturvedi

Director – Varun Sharma

First are the newcomers of the year

Lakshya

Debut movie – Dostana 2

Co-star – Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor

Director – Collin D’Cunha

First are the newcomers of the year

Shalini Panday

Debut movie – Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Co-star – Ranveer Singh

Director – Divyang Thakkar

First are the newcomers of the year

Keerthy Suresh

Debut movie – Maidaan

Co-protagonist – Ajay Devgn

Director – Amit Sharma

First are the newcomers of the year

Isabelle Kaif

Debut movie – Time To Dance

Co-protagonist – Sooraj Pancholi

Director – Stanley D’Costa

First are the newcomers of the year

Ahaan Shetty

Debut movie – Tadap

Co-star – Tara Sutria

Director – Milan Luthria

First are the newcomers of the year

Ahaan Panday

Debut movie – Action movie without title

Co-star – Without notice

Director – Without notice

First are the newcomers of the year

Recent Articles

New arrivals who will enter Bollywood in 2020

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Every year a few Cool faces enter the world of Bollywood, which is full of glitz, glamor and talent, and captivate the...
Read more

Erin Foster marries Simon Tikhman at the New Year's Eve ceremony

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramDavid Foster's daughter married her fiance in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends, including actress Kate Hudson.Up News Info - Actress, reality...
Read more

Paul Pogba of Man Utd is out for a few weeks, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

20 new pairs that you can see on the big screen in 2020

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The new decade has begun and, while we help you look back at the best of the decade when it comes to...
Read more

I saw "Cats,quot; and now I wonder why nobody talks about how Ian McKellen was the weirdest and best part of the movie

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
I saw "Cats,quot; and now I wonder why nobody talks about how...
Read more
©