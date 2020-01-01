New arrivals who will enter Bollywood in 2020

Every year a few Cool faces enter the world of Bollywood, which is full of glitz, glamor and talent, and captivate the public with its refreshing appeal. Also in 2019, several of these newbies made their presence felt in the industry. Whether Sidhanth Chatturvedi, Ananya Panday or Tara Sutaria, many of them showed that they have what it takes to make it big. And now that the new year has begun, we plan to start its 2020 with a high note.
Here is interesting information that every Bollywood fan would like. If it's about Cool Bollywood lot that will take over in 2020. Scroll through these 10 newcomers and the names of your projects, so you can see them in the coming months.
Alaia Furniturewala
Debut movie – Jawaani Jaaneman
Co-star – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu
Director – Nitin Kakkar
Manushi Chillar
Debut movie – Prithviraj
Co-protagonist – Akshay Kumar
Director – Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Krystal D’Souza
Debut movie – Chehre
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi
Director – Rumi Jaffery
Sharvari
Debut movie – Bunty Aur Babli 2
Co-protagonist – Sidhanth Chatturvedi
Director – Varun Sharma
Lakshya
Debut movie – Dostana 2
Co-star – Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor
Director – Collin D’Cunha
Shalini Panday
Debut movie – Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Co-star – Ranveer Singh
Director – Divyang Thakkar
Keerthy Suresh
Debut movie – Maidaan
Co-protagonist – Ajay Devgn
Director – Amit Sharma
Isabelle Kaif
Debut movie – Time To Dance
Co-protagonist – Sooraj Pancholi
Director – Stanley D’Costa
Ahaan Shetty
Debut movie – Tadap
Co-star – Tara Sutria
Director – Milan Luthria
Ahaan Panday
Debut movie – Action movie without title
Co-star – Without notice
Director – Without notice