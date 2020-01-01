Netanyahu faces deadline to seek immunity in graft cases

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel was facing a midnight deadline on Wednesday to ask Parliament to grant him immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases, a decision that calls for weighing his own struggle for survival against the principle of equality before the law.
An immunity request would be rare and contentious, but it could delay the case against Mr. Netanyahu for months, who faces general elections in two months. And if it is approved, immunity could keep it out of court as long as it remains a member of Parliament.
Mr. Netanyahu was charged in November on charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust. He denied having done anything wrong.
He has kept the country guessing about his next move, seemingly cautious that a request for immunity could jeopardize his prospects for reelection by fueling accusations of getting above the law.
Netanyahu, Israel's oldest acting prime minister, is running for the fourth consecutive term in the elections scheduled for March 2. The country has no limits on the number of mandates that a prime minister or legislator can fulfill.
The election will be the third in Israel in a year. The campaign was already expected to be divisive and focused largely on the fate of Mr. Netanyahu, and a request for immunity would probably deepen national divisions on the values and nature of Israeli democracy. Two previous elections, in April and September, ended unfinished, without Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party, nor their main opponent, Benny Gantz, of the Blue and White centrist party, being able to gather the necessary majority to form a viable government
Mr. Netanyahu is accused of exchanging official favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media magnates for illegal gifts of cigarettes, champagne and jewelry, as well as coverage of positive news.
Holding on to the presidency, of which analysts say he will be better positioned to fight his legal battle, Mr. Netanyahu has long argued that criminal investigations against him are the result of a witch hunt led by leftist and elitist forces trying to expel him through "false news,quot; in the liberal media and in the courts.
On Tuesday, the Israeli Supreme Court held a preliminary hearing on whether a prime minister candidate accused of serious crimes can be taken advantage of to form a new government, in response to a petition filed by dozens of industry and high academy members. Israel technology.
The court delayed the issuance of any ruling, including whether it would take the case, suggesting that the judges could intervene only if the question becomes less hypothetical after the elections. The timing is delicate: any ruling could potentially be seen as interference in an election campaign, and the judges are already under pressure from conservative forces struggling to curb the influence of the court.
in a video Released Monday night, Netanyahu warned the court not to fall into what he called a political trap set by people trying to thwart his candidacy. "In a democracy," he said, "people are the only ones who decide who leads the people, and nobody else."
But some legal experts have argued that the question is constitutional for the courts, and that voters are entitled to an answer before going to the polls.
Mr. Netanyahu has zigzagged on the issue of immunity, aware of its unpopularity and the pitfalls of seeming to evade justice. He dismissed the idea before the April elections, avoiding giving the opposition the harmful campaign fodder. But this week, when the deadline for his request was approaching, he declared that immunity was a "cornerstone of democracy."
Many countries, including Israel, have immunity laws to protect the freedom of action and expression of legislators in the exercise of their parliamentary functions.
In Israel, a legislator may also request immunity, under certain circumstances, for alleged crimes not committed in fulfilling parliamentary duty, while the accused is a member of Parliament. The circumstances listed in the law include if a formal accusation is not written in good faith or is discriminatory, to protect legislators from prosecution for political reasons.
Miki Zohar, Likud's main whip, said this week that Mr. Netanyahu was a victim of persecution for ideological reasons, and Mr. Netanyahu seems to have laid the groundwork for such an argument with his claims of a witch hunt.
The immunity that defends a legislator's freedom of expression is, in fact, "a constitutional institution that is very important," said Suzie Navot, a professor of constitutional law at Striks Law School, near Tel Aviv. "But that is not the type of immunity that Netanyahu talks about."
Under Israel's immunity law, which was amended in 2005, legislators no longer have automatic immunity, but must request it from a parliamentary body known as the House Committee, whose decision must be ratified by a simple majority in Parliament.
The current provisional government has not formed a House Committee, and there may not be anyone to discuss a request by Mr. Netanyahu for weeks or months after the March elections, until a new government can be formed. The judicial proceedings against Mr. Netanyahu would be frozen until any immunity request could be heard.
It is not clear if Mr. Netanyahu would have a parliamentary majority to grant him immunity. That could depend on Avigdor Liberman, leader of the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party that used to ally with Mr. Netanyahu's Likud. Mr. Liberman has advised Mr. Netanyahu not to seek immunity, but has not said where he would land if he were to vote.
Ms. Navot, an expert in constitutional law, said that the parliamentary immunity grant process is quasi-judicial, which requires evidence to support the arguments of the person requesting it, and is carried out under judicial review.
It would be very difficult to prove that the police authorities acted in bad faith in the Netanyahu cases, he said, especially given the rigorous precaution that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who accused the prime minister, showed when handling them. Mr. Mandelblit was appointed by Mr. Netanyahu.
The granting of immunity to Mr. Netanyahu, said Ms. Navot, would be "a fatal blow to the rule of law and equality before the law."
No legislator or minister has received immunity since the law was amended in 2005. After Mr. Liberman was accused in 2012, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, of fraud and abuse of trust in an episode related to the promotion of an ambassador , I quit. He was later acquitted in court and returned to his post.
A former prime minister, Ehud Olmert resigned in 2008, under pressure from his rivals within his own government, even before being accused of corruption. He was finally convicted and went to prison.