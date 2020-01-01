Netanyahu faces deadline to seek immunity in graft cases

On Tuesday, the Israeli Supreme Court held a preliminary hearing on whether a prime minister candidate accused of serious crimes can be taken advantage of to form a new government, in response to a petition filed by dozens of industry and high academy members. Israel technology.

The court delayed the issuance of any ruling, including whether it would take the case, suggesting that the judges could intervene only if the question becomes less hypothetical after the elections. The timing is delicate: any ruling could potentially be seen as interference in an election campaign, and the judges are already under pressure from conservative forces struggling to curb the influence of the court.

in a video Released Monday night, Netanyahu warned the court not to fall into what he called a political trap set by people trying to thwart his candidacy. "In a democracy," he said, "people are the only ones who decide who leads the people, and nobody else."

But some legal experts have argued that the question is constitutional for the courts, and that voters are entitled to an answer before going to the polls.

Mr. Netanyahu has zigzagged on the issue of immunity, aware of its unpopularity and the pitfalls of seeming to evade justice. He dismissed the idea before the April elections, avoiding giving the opposition the harmful campaign fodder. But this week, when the deadline for his request was approaching, he declared that immunity was a "cornerstone of democracy."

Many countries, including Israel, have immunity laws to protect the freedom of action and expression of legislators in the exercise of their parliamentary functions.

In Israel, a legislator may also request immunity, under certain circumstances, for alleged crimes not committed in fulfilling parliamentary duty, while the accused is a member of Parliament. The circumstances listed in the law include if a formal accusation is not written in good faith or is discriminatory, to protect legislators from prosecution for political reasons.