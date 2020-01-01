NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

%MINIFYHTML5763020211d6c2a088062074869f7c559% %MINIFYHTML5763020211d6c2a088062074869f7c5510%

David Stern, who served exactly 30 years as an NBA commissioner, died Wednesday afternoon. He was 77 years old.

Stern underwent emergency surgery in December after suffering a brain hemorrhage at a restaurant in New York City, but could not recover.

%MINIFYHTML5763020211d6c2a088062074869f7c5511% %MINIFYHTML5763020211d6c2a088062074869f7c5512%

The current commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement:

"For 22 years, I had a seat on the court to see David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, on arenas and on airplanes where the game would take us. Like every NBA According to legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always the basics: preparation, attention to detail and hard work. "David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as commissioner, it marked the beginning of the modern global NBA. He launched innovative media and marketing associations, digital assets and responsibility programs social that the game has brought for billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand, which makes it not only one of the best sports commissioners of all time, but also in one of the most influential business leaders of his generation. "Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go to David's wife, Dianne, their children, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our pain with all those whose life was touched by him. "

PHOTOS: David Stern through the years

From 1984 to 2014, Stern oversaw the incredible financial growth of the NBA and helped make basketball a world sport, reaching 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. The league changed forever once it allowed professional stars to participate in the Olympic Games, placing the 1992 Dream Team on an international stage and inspiring a new generation of players.

The NBA added seven teams in that 30-year period, and the National Women's Basketball Association and the National Basketball Development League (now League G) were created under Stern's supervision. He played an important role in the implementation of the salary limit, and the average salary of NBA players increased by almost $ 5 million over the course of his term.

While Stern was often seen as an astute and challenging businessman and negotiator, he showed a lot of kindness and compassion, particularly towards one of the best players in the game.

Stern was surprised by Magic Johnson's announcement in 1991 that he had contracted HIV. Instead of distancing himself (and his league) from the Lakers legend, Stern supported Johnson and worked to educate the general public about HIV and AIDS.

Johnson retired before the 1991-92 season, but when his condition remained stable, he asked Stern if he could play in the 1992 All-Star Game, as he was the main winner of votes. Stern approved and Johnson won MVP honors. Stern hugged Johnson after the game and later called his favorite memory of the Stars.

"Giving Magic Johnson a big hug right after he hit the last three, and still being able to hug him because he is alive every time I see him, that is at the top of the list," Stern said in 2013 All- Star break. "And he won't be easily evicted. Although I enjoy every Star Game, that resonates for the rest of my life."

Like any professional commissioner, Stern also dealt with a series of controversies.

He faced the seasonal shortening blockades in 1999 and 2011. He dictated the punishments for the 2004 fight "Malice in the Palace,quot; between the Pacers and the Pistons. He instituted a controversial dress code before the 2005-06 season, which some argued attacking black players and sought to eliminate the hip-hop culture of the league. In 2007, former NBA referee Tim Donaghy pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges related to placing bets on the games he officiated. SuperSonics fans were happy to see Stern leave his post after the franchise moved to Oklahoma City and became Thunder in 2008, the same goes for Lakers fans because Stern vetoed an exchange of Chris Paul as the de facto owner of the then New Orleans Hornets in 2011

In the true fashion of Stern, he always advanced with tremendous confidence, even in times of crisis. If he had doubts about his ability to manage the league, he certainly never showed it, nor lost his passion for basketball.

Stern handed the commissioner position to Silver on February 1, 2014 and was included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later that year. He never left the NBA too much, with the title of commissioner emeritus until his death.