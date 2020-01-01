Moby shows emboldened animal rights tattoos

WENN / Dave Starbuck

Days before ringing in 2020, the success creator of & # 39; Porcelain & # 39; reveals that the works of art in block letters that he had inked on each arm in November have been filled with black ink.

Moby He has added to his vegan-inspired body inks by filling his arm tattoos "ANIMAL RIGHTS".

The musician visited Instagram on Monday (December 30) to share an image of the work, showing the artwork in block letters he had inked last month on each emboldened arm.

"I thought it was time to complete my arm tattoos," he wrote, along with the hashtags, "#animalrights #veganforlife."

The creator of hits from "Porcelain" revealed the artist's tattoo Kat Von D in November, and he wrote on his Instagram page at the time: "Since November is my 32-year vegan anniversary, I thought I would get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate.

"I am a vegan activist for animal rights for many reasons, but ultimately because I believe that, at the bottom of my being, every animal has the right to live its own life, according to its own will."

This is not the first time that the 54-year-old electronic music star celebrates his diet with body art: in September (19), "Vegan for Life" was tattooed on the neck.