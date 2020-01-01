Minnesota Wild will host the 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field

Before the 2020 Winter Classic between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars ended, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman revealed the location of the regular season event next year.

The Minnesota Wild will organize the 2021 Winter Classic on January 1, 2021 at Target Field in Minneapolis, also known as the home of the MLB Minnesota Twins.

"(The owner of Minnesota Wild) Craig Leipold has been, so to speak persistent, it would be a great understatement, in recent years wanting to organize a Winter Classic, and we are eager to go," Bettman said during the second intermission of the game. Wednesday through NHL.com. "I guess the temperature there is about 30 degrees colder than it is here now (54.9 Fahrenheit), but it should be a great experience in Hockey Status."

The game will be Minnesota's first appearance in the Winter Classic and the second time Wild will play in a regular season outdoor game; The Wild hosted the Chicago Blackhawks at TFC Bank Stadium on February 21, 2016 as part of the League's Stadium Series.

"The Minnesota Wild is truly honored to be selected to host the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic 2021," Leipold said in a statement. "Target Field is a fantastic stadium and there is no better place for the NHL event than here in Hockey State. We are grateful for the opportunity to offer our fans an incredibly unique and exciting experience to celebrate our favorite game and would like to thank to the NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman, for his support and the Minnesota Twins organization for his help in securing this event. "

While the host team for next year's game has been selected, the league has not yet decided which team will play the Wild on New Year's Day 2021. Bettman told reporters that the Minnesota opponent will be announced in the coming months.

"We are focused on a few teams, and we are not under immediate pressure to make a decision," he said. "We have a lot of really good candidates for this game. It's not a single-shot decision based on a factor. We analyze a lot of things: rivalries, who plays well, geography, and that goes in the sense of rivalry. What do we think it will make sense. Will some teams travel better than others to a particular market? This is how we see it. "