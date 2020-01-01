Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will improve even more after the 2-0 victory over Manchester United | Soccer news







Mikel Arteta was delighted to get his first victory as Arsenal boss with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, but he believes his team will only continue to improve.

Arsenal reached three points in the first six thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis in the first half on a night when the Gunners had the Emirates crowd right behind them, in contrast to the last months of discord between the Players and fans.

"I am very satisfied with the performance. I am even more satisfied with the result we needed," said Arteta after Arsenal secured his second victory in 16 games.

"Many of the things I demanded and wanted to see in the field really happened today."

"I told the players that it is up to you: your body language, your behaviors, what you can convey (to the fans), they will buy. If it is negative, they will be negative, if it is positive, they are willing to help them guys.

"They are here to support you and want to see their team act as they did today. Thank you very much (to the fans), when they are behind them, you can say that the confidence, the things they tried and the energy they had towards the game was a lot best.

"The challenge is to keep it."

Arsenal fell to a 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday after an impressive start in that game and was linked for long periods in the second half against United after dominating the first 45 minutes.

Arteta says that the new high intensity approach he has introduced affects players as the game progresses, but insists that players will get in shape with their training methods.

"Right now we are suffering a bit to maintain the level of intensity that we are playing in the first half. I think it will come. It is part of the process and the way we train, but at this moment we do not." I have a lot of time to do it.

"But I also really liked the resilience. And I liked watching them suffer together. When they had to defend themselves more deeply, I wanted to see that reaction."

"Instead of bothering each other when someone was giving the ball away, everything was a positive reaction and everyone was backing away."

Arteta believes that the victory, Arsenal's first victory over a team in the top half in the Premier League this season, will give its players the confidence and belief that they deserve to compete with the best teams in the division.

"In the end we are being judged by the results and that will give them a massive boost in terms of confidence, that they can play against any opponent in this league and be better than them and dominate them and compete against them," he said. Arteta

"That is something that, in my opinion, for many weeks they have not been doing together.

"But what we are trying to create are not just words, but what is really happening and you can see what happens, which generates more belief and that is just about winning games."

"I told them that without you I couldn't do it. You have to open that door and believe that I can contribute something different to the club."

"We need all the staff to believe too and if they can do it every day, and there will be ups and downs, but they accept this. That's my feeling."

"They want to do it and they are starting to enjoy. Hopefully it will be a start."