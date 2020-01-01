Midnight Shadow wins Dipper after Champ suffers a fall | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML9385c8f67d17b738bceb5332213f614c9% %MINIFYHTML9385c8f67d17b738bceb5332213f614c10%





Champ falls in Paddy Power Broken resolutions and the persecution of Dipper's novices

Midnight Shadow benefited from the late fall of the favorite champion to claim the broken resolutions of Paddy Power, and the persecution of the Dipper Novices in Cheltenham.

Relkeel obstacle winner on the billboard 12 months ago, the elegant seven-year-old boy was winning for the first time by hurdles on the fourth attempt.

Champ seemed to have matters under control for Barry Geraghty, although he had made some less than perfect jumps along the way.

Running to the penultimate, Champ had an advantage of five longs with those who were behind working hard, but everything went wrong when he took a short step and Geraghty was fired to the grass.

That left Midnight Shadow to pick up the pieces, but he jumped the last awkwardly and climbed the hill despite Danny Cook's best efforts, which allowed Paint The Dream to approach in a long and a quarter.

Cook told ITV Racing: "It seemed that Barry had been sewn in the race, but my boy was brilliant today."

"He relaxed very well, jumped from fence to fence, but stopped a little after the last.

"We probably would have been a good second, but he was preparing for the meeting."

Geraghty said: "It was brilliant during the race, but running until the last second, he looked a little and found himself bad."

"It was a rookie fall. It seemed to get up well, so I hope it's fine."