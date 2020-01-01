Michigan is still halfway under Jim Harbaugh in the next decade

The defeat of No. 17 Michigan by 35-16 against No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl served as the family referendum on the Wolverines after five years under the command of coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines are just over halfway, but that second half continues to bypass a desperate program to join the first class of college football. That was true against Crimson Tide for a game, and it will be the narrative again for the 2020 season and beyond.

The main criticism will not change: Michigan now has 1-4 in bowl games and 0-5 against rival Ohio State, twin albatrosses that grow with every season, and with every great game.

Michigan (9-4) appeared in half against Crimson Tide. The Wolverines averaged 5.0 yards per carry, accumulated 135 yards and took a 16-14 lead on a 57-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin. You can't say that Harbaugh didn't have the Wolverines ready to play in this one.

Alabama (11-2), however, made the necessary part-time adjustments. Michigan was limited to 27 yards on the ground in the second half, and Crimson Tide exposed those attributes that separate first-class programs from everyone else, including the Wolverines.

As the open receiver Jerry Jeudy. The future selection of the top 10 scored with an 85-yard touchdown on Alabama's first play of scrimmage and got a 58-yard catch that established a touchdown to stretch Alabama's lead to two scores. He finished with six catches for 204 yards. He is the one who makes the difference in the skill position that Harbaugh has failed to bring to Ann Arbor.

There is quarterback. It wasn't even Tua Tagovailoa, but backup quarterback Mac Jones (16 of 25, 327 yards, three touchdowns) made the big pitches, while Shea Patterson (17 of 37, 233 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) failed with seven takedowns in deep shots down the field. Harbaugh has not yet been able to develop that quarterback that leans in the field. That will depend on Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton changing for the first time in 2020.

Then there is the philosophical issue that continues to revolve around the aggressive scheme of defensive coordinator Don Brown. In the two losses of the regular season against Ohio State and the losses of the bowling game in Florida and Alabama, the Wolverines have allowed an average of 48.8 points and 513 yards per game.

That is the last quarter and a half between the College Football Playoff contender and the purgatory of the top 10 in which Michigan continues to meet. Yes, Michigan is a top 10 program. Here are the 15 best Power 5 programs per record since Harbaugh took over in 2015:

Rank Equipment W L Pct. one Clemson 69 4 4 .945 two Alabama 66 6 6 .917 3 Ohio State 61 7 7 .897 4 4 Oklahoma 58 10 .853 5 5 LSU fifty 14 .781 6 6 Georgia 53 fifteen .779 7 7 Wisconsin 52 fifteen .776 8 Penn state 49 17 .742 9 9 Notre Dame 47 17 .734 10 Michigan 47 18 years .723 eleven Iowa 47 19 .712 12 Washington 47 twenty .701 13 Oklahoma State Four. Five twenty .692 14 Florida 44 twenty .688 fifteen Utah 46 twenty-one .687

That It is the purgatory of playoffs. The three best schools (Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State) have won national titles in the Playoff era, and are designed to do so every year. The next three (Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia) are designed to reach the Playoffs every year. The next three (Wisconsin, Penn State, Notre Dame) are the closest to Michigan; Harbaugh is a 6-5 team against the Badgers, Nittany Lions and Irish. Nobody cares about that, not even the 3-2 record against state rival Michigan State.

Harbaugh was hired in 2015 to compete with the Buckeyes and the powers of the SEC, and that was amplified with the route of the satellite camp after his arrival. This marks three consecutive losses to the SEC, and Ohio State will be favored to win the Big Ten again in 2020.

As for Harbaugh and Michigan, those questions will continue. Harbaugh is not going to be fired, but with each season it's fair to wonder if he can finally close that second half. That makes the 2020 season crucial under Harbaugh. The Wolverines open in Washington and receive Wisconsin in the last week of September. Penn State, Minnesota and Michigan State are on the October calendar before the end of the season game against Ohio State.

The Wolverines have not won in Columbus since 2000, when Drew Henson was the starting quarterback. That is a 20-year drought that will be the main question about Michigan in 2020, and if Harbaugh will ever take the Wolverines the rest of the way.