Michelle Williams, of Destiny & # 39; s Child, reacts after being confused with a pregnant actress of the same name

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; We Break the Dawn & # 39; he breaks his silence on Instagram after he was congratulated by mistake for the pregnancy of another Hollywood star of the same name.

Up News Info –

Former Child of Destiny singer Michelle Williams He told fans that he is not pregnant, after the confusion arose around reports that "Secret in the mountain"The actress of the same name is waiting.

According to People, the 39-year-old movie star is engaged to director Thomas Kail, and will soon give birth to the couple's first child. After the news that the headlines captured, fans turned to social networks in their hordes to congratulate Michelle, and many got confused and offered their good wishes to the 40-year-old singer.

In the middle of the misstep, Michelle turned to her Instagram Stories to make things clear, and wrote: "Some comments are coming and, of course, I had to search Google to see what's going on!"

"Congratulations are certainly in order, but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesea & # 39; Michelle & # 39 ;.

Michelle concluded her post by writing: "Ok, bye."

It is not the first time that the singer is confused with the actress. Following the "Fosse / Verdon"The star's enthusiastic speech at the Emmy Awards in September, when she picked up the Best Actress award in a Limited Series, Michelle once again turned to social media to rant about being constantly confused by the actress.

"Let's clarify one thing. How is it that when they are tagging, commenting and congratulating a person … they see that I am black when they go to my profile or tag, or when they look for Michelle Williams?" She said in her long video ranting. "I'm black! Ok? I'm not mixed with anything, I'm not mixed with Persian, Russian … I'm black!"

"So I'm trying to understand why in the world they are cursing me in my comments for Michelle Williams' speech, which I thought was her truth. I thought it was amazing, I thought it was real, I could be wrong. But, I just I told this woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, I said: & # 39; I am very sorry that my name bothered you. But can't you see that I am black?! & # 39; "