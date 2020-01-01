Michael van Gerwen faces Peter Wright in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship | Darts news

Will Michael van Gerwen repeat his 2014 win or will Peter Wright take revenge? Find out in Sky Sports Darts and Sky Sports Main Event from 7 p.m. on New Year's Day





Michael van Gerwen will play Peter Wright in the finals of the World Darts Championship on New Year's Day

Michael van Gerwen will bid for a fourth title of the PDC World Darts Championship on New Year's Day when he faces Peter Wright in a repeat of the 2014 masterpiece.

The top-seeded Dutchman, who has not been at his best during the tournament and had trouble controlling his semifinal at Alexandra Palace, but, with Nathan Aspinall losing opportunities, proved to be too strong and reached 6-3.

The Scottish veteran Wright, 49, eliminated the third Welsh seed Gerwyn Price 6-3 in a bad temper clash and now hopes to claim his first world title. But he knows very well that he still has to get the best out of & # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; In a great final.

Wright's story about Van Gerwen's problem in the final finals 2014 World Champions lost 7-4 (sets) 2015 UK Open lost 11-5 End of the 2015 World Series lost 11-10 2016 UK Open lost 11-4 Finals of the 2016 World Series lost 11-9 Premier League 2017 lost 11-10 Grand Slam 2017 lost 16-12 2018 World Grand Prix lost 5-2 (sets) Champions League 2019 lost 11-10 legs unless indicated

Expert analysis

Mardle: Wright has to believe

"I think Peter Wright will feel as good with this final as with any other final he has faced against Michael van Gerwen. It has to be that way. It has to look at Michael and think & # 39; well, you said you wanted to be pushed because no one was really pushing you "and when he has been pushed he hasn't found any gear. It makes no sense to produce an average set of 110 once because Peter can deal with that.

Upon entering this tournament he had averages of more than 19 tons in a row. Now he has only had one in his last four. He is out of shape but he is winning. Wayne Mardle about Michael van Gerwen.

"I'm not saying that Peter Wright is going to beat him in the final. I think Peter has to believe that this has to be the best opportunity. When are we going to say that Michael is not playing well instead of playing well?" Well, He is not playing well. He had a good game. "

Webby's concern

Mark Webster fears MVG averages are going too low

"Van Gerwen's form is worrisome because when it falls below the average of one hundred it is usually around 98 or 99, but it is falling to 96 and 95 and that represents a great opportunity for Wright."

Studd says that MVG's form reminds Taylor of & # 39; 08

"Phil Taylor continued to play badly, badly and badly in 2008, but he kept moving forward. Even Wayne Mardle beat him! Look, Van Gerwen could appear and bring his game & # 39; A & # 39; and an average of 106 or 107 and then he will probably win, but Wright is also able to play at that level. If Van Gerwen plays something like we've seen in any other game, apart from Stephen Bunting, then Wright will beat him.

Many people would not regret Peter Wright, the World Championship. Rod Studd believes that & # 39; Snakey & # 39; deserves to win the title

"If Peter Wright puts himself in a position where he has match darts against Van Gerwen, then everything corresponds to the one who waits. He will throw a dart in the double and win."

What the players have said before the final …

Most of the time Peter plays with me, exploits and loses the double darts and that's a good thing for me. I hope I can play a little better than I have been doing so far in this tournament and I am looking forward to the final. I think he scares me more than me. Michael van Gerwen

I will not throw it again. I have matured after all these years. Michael has not impressed me. Peter Wright

Route to the final …

Van Gerwen's route to the final Second round 3-1 vs Jelle Klaasen Round three 4-0 against Ricky Evans Fourth round 4-0 against Stephen Bunting Quarter finals 5-2 vs Darius Labanauskas Semifinals 6-3 against Nathan Aspinall

Wright's route to the final Second round 3-2 vs Noel Malicdem Round three 4-2 vs Sveigo Asada Fourth round 4-3 vs Jeffrey de Zwaan Quarter finals 5-3 vs Luke Humphries Semifinals 6-3 vs Gerwyn price

See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

World Darts Live Championship Live

The coverage of the World Darts Championship concludes on New Year's Day with the final between MVG and Peter Wright at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Darts & Sky Sports Main Event.