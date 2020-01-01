Michael Jordan, NBA players react to the death of David Stern

By Lisa Witt
Sports

NBA Commissioner David Stern died Wednesday afternoon a few weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He was 77 years old.

Stern served exactly 30 years as commissioner before moving on to Adam Silver in 2014. Stern retained the title of emeritus commissioner until his death.

PHOTOS: David Stern through the years

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," said Adam Silver in a statement released by the league. "Our deepest condolences to David's wife, Dianne, their children, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our pain with all those whose life was touched by him."

Several current and former NBA players reacted to the news on Wednesday, including the owner of the Hornets and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

Here is Jordan's full statement through your manager:

Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today. He guided the league through turbulent times and made it an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before. His vision and leadership provided me with the global scenario that allowed me to succeed. David had a deep love for the game of basketball and demanded excellence from those around him, and admired him for that. I wouldn't be where I am without him. I offer my deepest condolences to Dianne and her family.

Hall of Fame members such as Bill Russell, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Scottie Pippen also offered their condolences.

