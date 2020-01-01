Michael Jordan, NBA players react to the death of David Stern

NBA Commissioner David Stern died Wednesday afternoon a few weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He was 77 years old.

Stern served exactly 30 years as commissioner before moving on to Adam Silver in 2014. Stern retained the title of emeritus commissioner until his death.

PHOTOS: David Stern through the years

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," said Adam Silver in a statement released by the league. "Our deepest condolences to David's wife, Dianne, their children, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our pain with all those whose life was touched by him."

Several current and former NBA players reacted to the news on Wednesday, including the owner of the Hornets and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

Here is Jordan's full statement through your manager:

Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today. He guided the league through turbulent times and made it an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before. His vision and leadership provided me with the global scenario that allowed me to succeed. David had a deep love for the game of basketball and demanded excellence from those around him, and admired him for that. I wouldn't be where I am without him. I offer my deepest condolences to Dianne and her family.

Hall of Fame members such as Bill Russell, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Scottie Pippen also offered their condolences.

I cannot express in words what David Stern's friendship has meant for me, but for many others. He changed many lives. David was a great innovator and made the game we love what he is today. This is a horrible loss. Our hearts are with Dianne and her family. RIP my friend. @NBA pic.twitter.com/mbnneqm18s – TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 1, 2020

Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him kind, caring and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped our sport become a global game and its impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK – Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020

The NBA owes David Stern a debt of gratitude. His courage, innovation intelligence, tenacity and his ability to manage our league that has become a worldwide success. He drew a path for modern basketball. We all benefit from his vision and strong beliefs. #ripdavidstern – Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) January 1, 2020

Sad news. We lost a legend! RIP David Stern – Dirk Nowitzki (@ swish41) January 1, 2020

Thanks David Stern! You changed everything and we are eternally grateful. Rest in peace. Much love to the Stern family. – Steve Nash (@SteveNash) January 1, 2020

Commissioner of RIP Stern 🙏🏿 Thank you for everything you did for the game. Shaking hands in 2003 will always be one of my most precious memories. Sending my love and prayers to the Stern family during this time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8cjos50OHP – Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) January 1, 2020

The NBA and my family would not be in our position if it were not for one of the best commissioners in professional sports. RIP David Stern. The game thanks you and will miss you. – Karl-Anthony Cities (@KarlTowns) January 1, 2020

Prayers for David Stern and his family! – Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 1, 2020