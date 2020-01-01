Merkel's New Year's speech calls for action on climate and tolerance

BERLIN – The next decade will be hopeful if the people of Germany come together to fight against climate change, support development in Africa and thwart hate and anti-Semitism at home, Chancellor Angela Merkel told her nation on Tuesday in her fifteenth annual edition Speech of the year.
"The 20s can be good years," he said. "Surprise us once again with what we can do."
It is a difficult task.
While many in the country saw a strong youth protest movement as a sign of hope and a slowdown in the arrival of new refugees to the country as the disappearance of a crisis, 2019 was a difficult year for Germany. It brought the rise of extreme right-wing extremism, a downturn economy and an increasingly tense relationship with major trading partners, including the United States.
And all of that is the threat of climate change, with Germany experiencing record temperatures and extreme droughts, floods and snowstorms over the past decade.
"I, at 65, will not personally experience all the consequences that climate change will bring if politicians do not act," Merkel said in his speech of approximately five minutes, adding that future generations "would live with the consequences of what we do or stop doing today. "
Many of those younger people have been skipping school to organize mass protests in Berlin and other German cities since 2018, calling for action on climate change.
In his speech, the recently mentioned chancellor passed laws designed to help reduce Germany's carbon emissions, regulations that many have criticized for being too weak, but that Merkel says set the necessary framework to take effective environmental measures.
"We need, now more than ever, the courage to think in new ways, the strength to leave roads traveled, the willingness to venture into a new territory and the resolution to act faster," he said, adding that it was essential to do so. " if a good life on this planet is possible for today's youth and those who come after them. "
It is not clear how many spectators tune in to see the chancellor's New Year's speech and receive their New Year's wishes, which was once a tradition in many homes, given traditions on a day widely celebrated by the Germans. Last year, three million homes watched the first televised version on the host station.
Tuesday's end of the year speech by Mrs. Merkel may be the last. Although he has repeatedly promised to remain in office until the next scheduled elections, in 2021, his coalition government is unpopular, and experts have been discussing his early departure since She announced in 2018 that she would not run for re-election.
She used the speech as an opportunity to emphasize the importance of public safety and the security of local politicians, at a time when extreme right and hateful crimes have shaken Germany. In June, a state politician was killed on his porch by a far-right extremist. And in October, an armed man tried to enter a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle, in an anti-Semitic and racially motivated attack in which he killed two people.
"Protecting them, like all people in our country, from hatred, hostility and violence, from racism and anti-Semitism, is a duty of the state, and it is a duty with which the federal government has a particular commitment," said the Mrs. Merkel said.
Ms. Merkel also said that it was essential to work with African nations where people experience difficulties and agitation, so that they can prosper there instead of resorting to despair on the shores of Europe.
"Cooperation with Africa lies in our own interests," he said, "because only when people have the opportunity to live in peace and security will flights and migration be reduced."
These public speeches by German leaders, comparable to the discourse of the State of the Union in the United States or the chats by the fire of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, have their roots in the Kaiser era in the early twentieth century and were televised by First time in the 1950s.
In its postwar history, New Year's speech has not always gone smoothly. On December 31, 1986, the public broadcaster accidentally repeated Chancellor Helmut Kohl's speech the previous year, in an apparent case of human error, although Mr. Kohl's supporters accused him of being an act of political sabotage.