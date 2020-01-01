BERLIN – The next decade will be hopeful if the people of Germany come together to fight against climate change, support development in Africa and thwart hate and anti-Semitism at home, Chancellor Angela Merkel told her nation on Tuesday in her fifteenth annual edition Speech of the year.

"The 20s can be good years," he said. "Surprise us once again with what we can do."

It is a difficult task.

While many in the country saw a strong youth protest movement as a sign of hope and a slowdown in the arrival of new refugees to the country as the disappearance of a crisis, 2019 was a difficult year for Germany. It brought the rise of extreme right-wing extremism, a downturn economy and an increasingly tense relationship with major trading partners, including the United States.

And all of that is the threat of climate change, with Germany experiencing record temperatures and extreme droughts, floods and snowstorms over the past decade.