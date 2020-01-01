Megan Thee stallion rings in 2020 with Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Instagram

The successful & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; He flaunts his New Year party with Beyonce Knowles and his little daughter Blue Ivy by posting his group photo on Instagram.



Megan Thee Stallion marked the beginning of the new year when partying with his idol Beyonce Knowles. The 24-year-old rapper celebrated 2020 with the 38-year-old R&B diva and her daughter. Blue ivy, who will turn 8 on January 7.

The hit "Hot Girl Summer" flaunted her party with the Carters on Instagram. The trio seemed to have fun when they took a group photo. Megan and Beyonce grimaced as Blue showed her sweet smile to the camera. "Happy 2020," Megan said in the subtitle.

Megan is a big fan of Beyonce. "Everyone knows that I love Beyonce," he told Billboard in a recent interview. "I am from Houston, she is from Houston. I have been listening to her all my life … I see her talking about going through basically the same struggles that I feel I am going through right now. If Beyonce could overcome it, I could overcome it."

In September 2019, Megan signed with Roc Nation for Beyonce's husband Jay Z. "I would like to announce that I am officially separated from the @rocnation family! The routine does not stop!" she captioned a picture of her with the Jiggaman.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently working on her debut album. She revealed her plan to release the album under the new personality of Suga. "I felt that my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans," he said at Tiny Desk Fest. "I never wanted to make an album because I thought, & # 39; Oh, that feels like a marriage. That's a compromise. But now, I'm ready to settle with an album."