Match report – Wimbledon 1 – 1 Southend

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 01/01/20 6:02 pm

Charlie Kelman's injury time penalty rescued a point for Southend when the Sol Campbell team started 2020 with a 1-1 draw at the AFC Wimbledon.

Callum Reilly's goal in the first half seemed to have given Wimbledon the victory before Kelman's late draw.

Glyn Hodges' team moved three points away from the relegation zone, while the Shrimpers are 15 points behind the safety as they still await their first victory in the league with Campbell.

The Dons began brilliantly, with Jack Rudoni and Marcus Forss sending efforts from outside the area.

And they attacked in the 23rd minute when Reilly had too much time and space to advance and shoot at the top corner.

Wimbledon remained the strongest side in the second half, with Joe Pigott firing a header before Forss missed the goal from the edge of the area.

Nathan Trott finally worked with 10 minutes left when Stephen McLaughlin's free kick stopped.

But Wimbledon couldn't see the game when Kelman converted from the place after being caught in the area by Ryan Delaney.

Match report – Wimbledon 1 – 1 Southend

