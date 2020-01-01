Match report – West Ham 4 – 0 B & # 39; mouth

%MINIFYHTMLcca5dfa47d5ad9a6c2fdc6214e9ad4159% %MINIFYHTMLcca5dfa47d5ad9a6c2fdc6214e9ad41510%

The report and free highlights such as double Mark Noble and the blows of Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller raise West Ham to 16

















2:56



FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 4-0 victory at West Ham's home over Bournemouth

David Moyes's return to West Ham began perfectly when his team left the relegation zone with a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Reliable performance by the Hammers had a good start when the unfortunate Lewis Cook deflected the side foot of Mark Noble from 20 yards past Aaron Ramsdale.

Eight minutes later, West Ham added a second without any good fortune, as the excellent center of Ryan Fredericks was thrown home by a scissor kick by Sebastien Haller.

With their first half of football at the London stadium not yet over, Moyes' boys had a third when Noble fell under the light pressure of Harry Wilson and stepped forward to bury the soft penalty granted by Graham Scott.

Felipe Anderson added a fourth place to increase morale after the break by taking the wonderful cross pass of Declan Rice on his way and beating Ramsdale, to leave Moyes celebrating after raising West Ham until 16, while a terrible performance Bournemouth leaves them rooted within the drop zone. The first time this season.

More to follow …