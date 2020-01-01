Match Report – Watford 2 – 1 Wolves

%MINIFYHTMLac1d6c1acd1e90ab3427c6923da9312a9% %MINIFYHTMLac1d6c1acd1e90ab3427c6923da9312a10%

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory against Wolves in the Premier League

Ten Watford men held on to beat Wolves 2-1 on Vicarage Road and increase their hopes for survival in the Premier League in the process.

Gerard Deulofeu made the first vital breakthrough in the half-hour mark with an excellent final in the lower right corner for his third goal against Wolves in all competitions.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's deflected momentum doubled the hosts' lead four minutes in the second half when another victory appeared on the cards for the Nigel Pearson team.

However, Pedro Neto's attack, again with the help of a crucial deviation, at the hour mark, along with the red card assisted by Christian Kabasele VAR 11 minutes later, led to a nervous end for the hosts.

As a result, Watford has now leveled up with West Ham in the relegation zone after registering consecutive league wins for the first time since February 2019, while the Wolves remain seventh in the table.

Local team: Foster (7), Female (6), Dawson (6), Cathcart (7), Kabasele (6), Chalobah (7), Doucoure (8), Capoue (7), Deulofeu (9), Deeney (7), Sarr (8) Subs: Masina (6), Holebas (6), Pereyra (6) Away team: Patrick (6), Doherty (8), Bennett (6), Coady (7), Dendoncker (6), Jonny (6), Traore (6), Moutinho (6), Jonny (6), Saiss (6), Net (8), Jiménez (6) Subs: Neves (6), Jack (7), Vinegar (6) Party man: Gerard Deulofeu

How the Watford revival continued

The home team came to this match following a home victory that increased confidence over fellow Aston Villa wrestlers on Saturday, even though it was reduced to 10 men again.

Pearson's men clearly took that confidence with them in this competition, although their first 30-minute game was due to a mistake by the impromptu Wolves central defender, Leander Dendoncker, who gave possession directly to Ismaila Sarr when he tried to play from the back.

The Spaniard then fed Deulofeu in the left channel of the area, and the Spaniard did brilliantly to defeat Rui Patricio from an acute angle.

Watford's slender advantage doubled at the beginning of the second half when Deulofeu led to the visitors' baseline, which the forward opened with a reverse pass cleverly disguised as Doucoure.

The midfielder re-entered, before firing an unstoppable, with the help of a sharp deviation, towards the roof of the net when the hosts seemed to be crossing into another victory.

However, it took only 11 minutes for the wolves to return the blow, as Neto's speculative shot from inside the box broke away from Nathaniel Chalobah's leg, while the defender tried to block and overtake Ben Foster.

Watford defender Craig Cathcart started despite facing Aston Villa over the weekend with an injury, but midfielder Will Hughes, who was also ejected for an injury, was lost. The chief of the Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo, remembered Matt Doherty, Raúl Jiménez, Romain Saiss and Adama Traore, who were lost in Anfield on Sunday.

Kabasele then received his marching orders after VAR considered that the Watford defender was the last man to knock Diogo Jota on the edge of the box, and the home team had to dig for the final stages.

But Pearson has instilled a new fighting spirit in Watford players since replacing Quique Sánchez Flores four games ago, during which the new man won 10 points.

What the managers said …

Nigel Pearson: "I still haven't seen it, but the players felt it was tough due to the type of contact and the proximity of the teammates to deny a goal chance. VAR is here and everyone will have had some difficult experiences and some experiences that will have followed his path.

"Technology is good for the sport, but clearly this season there will be some initial problems. It still depends on the interpretation, so there will always be a human element there."

"All sports that have introduced technology have had problems. Rugby has it as close as possible to perfect it because we can listen to the discussion. Now that it is here we have to run with it. It is disappointing that a player is sent out for the second game at home jogging. We'll take care of that. "

Nuno Espirito Santo: "I still haven't seen the images, but from the field I think Diogo had a clear chance of scoring. It was one on one against the goalkeeper. The referee saw it one way, VAR saw it differently."

"We have to make it clear that the game flows and have freedom of the ball. The Premier League is known for having good referees and good dynamism in the game, and this is what we want."

"VAR should help the referee. The decisions that the referees make must be trusted. VAR is a video assistant referee. The referee must decide. It must be clear and obvious.

"One of the things that disappoints me is when the crowd starts singing: this is a clear signal. The referee should improve, VAR should improve. We should get used to VAR but fans don't like it and this is what worries me most ".

Whats Next?

Watford will face Tranmere on Vicarage Road in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon (3.01pm), before traveling to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, January 12 (2pm) – live in Sky Sports Premier League.

B & # 39; mouth vs Watford Live

Meanwhile, the Wolves face Manchester United in Molineux in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday night (5.31pm), before entertaining Newcastle in the league on Saturday, January 11 (3pm).