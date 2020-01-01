Match report – W Brom 1 – 1 Leeds

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at The Hawthorns



















The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Leeds.

Semi Ajayi went from hero to villain when his own goal in the second half canceled his first game while Leeds kept West Brom with a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies had the perfect start in the first-class Sky Bet Championship clash when central Ajayi, with the help of goal line technology, hooked the hosts to a second-minute lead.

But the presentation of Patrick Bamford at halftime inspired the return of Leeds when his header, seven minutes after leaving the bench, diverted the unfortunate Ajayi.

The draw ensures that Leeds remains at the top of the Sky Bet Championship ahead of West Brom in goal difference, with the first two points now nine points ahead of the chase package in the race for promotion.

Whats Next?

In the third round of the FA Cup, West Brom will travel to Charlton on Sunday at 2.01 p.m., while Leeds will head to Arsenal on Monday at 7.56 p.m.