Match report – Tranmere 1 – 4 Coventry







Matt Godden made a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; New Year's Day when Coventry maintained its ongoing promotion momentum with a deserved 4-1 victory over Tranmere in Prenton Park, a result that leaves Rovers in the relegation zone.

New Year, same Super 6! FREE TO PLAY: Marcus Rashford's 95-minute strike sealed the winner of the Super 6 jackpot. Could you make two in the rebound?

The striker gave the Sky Blues an early lead before Jordan Shipley doubled his lead.

Connor Jennings withdrew one for the hosts before halftime, but with Tranmere applying strong pressure early in the second half, Morgan Ferrier lost the opportunity to restore parity, throwing a penalty on the bar.

Having been released, City capitalized with Godden grabbing his second game of the match 23 minutes before the end, effectively finishing the contest.

The Micky Mellon Whites had played miserably during the first half hour and were guilty of a static defense for the two initial goals.

But Kieron Morris produced a threaded pass to allow Jennings to withdraw one and it seemed that Rovers would take something out of the game before Ferrier failed from 12 yards after George Ray was knocked down in the area.

Godden completed his hat-trick with a kick at the time of the injury, after Sid Nelson committed a foul on Callum O & # 39; Hare.