Match report – Norwich 1 – 1 C Palace

Highlights and match report when Todd Cantwell's long-awaited first hit is canceled by Wickham's long-awaited attack

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Norwich and Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Connor Wickham's first goal in the Premier League in more than three years secured a difficult point for Crystal Palace, as Norwich had a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

The head of the Canary Islands, Daniel Farke, cut a dejected figure in the final whistle after seeing his side linked at home to draw for the second time in the space of four days after the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Todd Cantwell gave the hosts the perfect start when he got home after only four minutes away, but Mario Vrancic missed a glorious opportunity before Kenny McLean hit the carpentry when the door was ajar for Palace to gain a break.

Wickham took it cheerfully, as his strike was maintained after a VAR review after it was initially ruled out of play.

Palace remains ninth with 28 points after 21 games, while Norwich's failure to hold on to victory means they remain inferior, seven points drifting from security.

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Norwich travels to face Preston in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday; Start at 3.01pm in Deepdale. The Canaries return to Premier League action on January 11 when they visit Manchester United at 3 p.m.

Crystal Palace welcomes Derby in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday; Start at 2.01pm. The Eagles then host Arsenal in the Premier League on January 11 at 12.30 p.m.