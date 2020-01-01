Match report – Newcastle 0 – 3 Leicester

%MINIFYHTML538cedd8c5aa726eb96aff10b7df98ce9% %MINIFYHTML538cedd8c5aa726eb96aff10b7df98ce10%

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Leicester's victory over Newcastle in the Premier League

Leicester achieved a 3-0 victory over Newcastle in St James & # 39; Park, with a staggering 77 percent possession, after the hosts were forced to play most of the second half with 10 men due to injuries

Newcastle sat early and allowed visitors to pass through their defensive lines, but former Urracas striker Ayoze Pérez took advantage of a horrible loose pass from Florian Lejeune in the 36th minute to open the scoring.

Lejeune produced another shocking loose ball three minutes later and Perez intercepted again, throwing a pass to James Maddison, who hit a 25-yard rocket beyond Martin Dubravka.

Two goals less, Steve Bruce's problems were exacerbated with three fast-fire injuries to Jetro Willems, Javier Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvey, which resulted in the use of the three substitutes in the break.

Fabian Schar then stopped with a hamstring injury just five minutes in the second half and Newcastle was reduced to 10 men, although they did not yield again until minute 87 when substitute Hamza Choudhury connected an impressive third for the Foxes.

