Match report – Millwall 3 – 1 Luton

Connor Mahoney (left) celebrates Millwall's second goal against Luton Town

Millwall enjoyed the perfect start of the New Year by arriving from a goal to beat Luton Town and increase its chances of play-off.

Luton took the lead just before halftime when Sonny Bradley punished the loose marks within the Millwall penalty area to head without opposition to Alan Sheehan's free kick.

However, the home team improved well after the break and leveled through Tom Bradshaw's short-range header in 69 minutes, before Connor Mahoney put them in front with a good solo goal (78).

Matt Smith scored three goals at Millwall in 12 minutes when he headed to the center of Mahoney in the back-post to secure three deserved points for Gary Rowett's team.

More to follow …