Match report – Man City 2 – 1 Everton

%MINIFYHTMLbc2a7b615f7288346242f0ab0b2193ad9% %MINIFYHTMLbc2a7b615f7288346242f0ab0b2193ad10%

Report and highlight free games as City moves 11 points behind Liverpool, which has two games in hand, in the Premier League







%MINIFYHTMLbc2a7b615f7288346242f0ab0b2193ad11% %MINIFYHTMLbc2a7b615f7288346242f0ab0b2193ad12%











2:46



FREE TO SEE: The highlight when Manchester City beat Everton in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: The highlight when Manchester City beat Everton in the Premier League

A double in the second half of Gabriel Jesus gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Everton in the Etihad on New Year's Day.

VAR ruled out Phil Foden's early attack by an offside in Riyad Mahrez in the accumulation, before VAR denied Mahrez a kick after Lucas Digne pulled his shirt.

Jesus finally gave City the lead after the break, finding the top corner from 15 yards (51), before the Brazilian finished a good team move to double the City lead (58).

Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by his teammates after scoring

Everton halved the deficit through the end of Richarlison's far post after Claudio Bravo's poor pass from the back (71), before the post denied Jesus a hat-trick.

The result means that City moves 11 points behind Liverpool, which has two games in hand, and one point behind Leicester, which is in second place. Everton is tenth, five points from the first six.

City Man: Bravo (5), Cancelo (7), García (7), Fernandinho (7), Mendy (7), Rodri (7), Gundogan (8), Foden (7), De Bruyne (7), Mahrez (8) Jesus (9) Subs: Silva (NA), Sterling (NA) Everton: Pickford (7), Coleman (7), Sidibe (6), Mina (5), Digne (6), Holgate (5), Delph (7), Davies (6), Sigurdsson (5), Richarlison (6), Calvert-Lewin (5) Subs: Walcott (6), Kean (5) Party man: Gabriel Jesus

How Jesus was chasing Everton again

On a day of injuries in the Premier League, Bernard de Everton was the last victim in the warm-up, which was courtesy of a tackle from teammate Yerry Mina. But the visitors started well, with Seamus Coleman forcing Bravo to stop with the tips of his fingers.

For City, which had finished its most successful decade on a negative note with three losses in its last nine league games, VAR scored an early goal.

Jesus scores his second goal

Foden seemed to have packed only his second Premier League hit, returning home on the far post of Joao Cancelo's fine low ball, but VAR saw that Mahrez was out of play from the initial ball towards him in accumulation.

VAR was back in the spotlight moments later when an offside flag was raised against Mahrez when the goal was played, although the reps showed he was well inside. Subsequently, VAR observed a potential pull on Digne's Mahrez shirt in the box, but nothing was given.

The scores were leveled at half-time, which means that City failed to score a goal in the first half in six of their last eight home games in the Premier League, but got their first game just six minutes after the restart.

Ilkay Gundogan's brilliant pass through the heart of Everton's defense was well controlled by Jesus, and the Brazilian found the upper right corner from 15 yards even though Jordan Pickford received a touch.

Jesus struck again not long after, his seventh goal in six games against Everton, finding the bottom left corner with a fierce effort with the left after Mahrez had fed him into the area after a good move from the City. But the game began with 20 minutes remaining, as the poor Bravo pass from the goal put Cancelo under pressure; Everton stole the ball back, before Theo Walcott's cross shot deviated from Benjamin Mendy and entered Richarlison's path on the far post to hit home.

City made no less than five changes, including a start for Phil Foden in the midfield. Walker, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Sterling and Aguero left, replaced by Cancelo, Mendy, Gundogan, Foden and Jesus. Everton also made five changes when Baines, Keane, Walcott, Davies and Kean gave way to Coleman, Mina, Delph, Holgate and Bernard.

Sub Moise Kean had a good chance to match, deciding a scissor kick effort in the space in the box when a touch could have been a better option, before Jesus was denied a hat-trick at the other end, first by the post and then the low Pickford stop on your left.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have easily seen the late red for a scissor movement tack off the floor over Fernandinho, but referee Andre Marriner only gave him a yellow one.

City endured, and although there was anxiety in the end, in general the game was controlled by the champions, since they at least seek to pressure Liverpool at the top of the table.

What the managers said …

Chief of the city of man Pep Guardiola: "We play up. I am very happy with the performance. Being far from being the first after being champions for two seasons, normally the teams in these situations give up and finish seventh or eighth in the table."

"Maybe we are still going to finish seventh or eighth on the table, but not because we don't try. We were there and we played very well. It was a good victory for us."

Chief Everton Carlo Ancelotti: "The second part of the game when we went down, we showed more spirit, more intensity. We scored a goal, we tried to match. That was a good sign. We could do better in the first half."

Opta statistics

Everton have lost seven of their last 10 away games in the Premier League (W2 D1).

Manchester City have scored 14 of their last 18 goals at home in the second half of those games (78%).

Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in 69 goals in his 75 starts for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 53 and attending 16.

Only Kevin De Bruyne (23) has more assists in all competitions for Manchester City since the beginning of last season than Riyad Mahrez (22).

Whats Next?

City now receives Port Vale in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday at 5.31 p.m., before going to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semifinal on Tuesday, live at Sky Sports Football at 8pm.

Everton will go to Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup at 4.01 pm on Sunday, before receiving Brighton the following Saturday at 3pm in the Premier League.