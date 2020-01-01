Match report – Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd

Match report and free highlights while Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis goals win Arsenal victory in the Emirates



















Arsenal started the new year in style with an excellent 2-0 victory over Manchester United, giving Mikel Arteta his first victory in charge of the Gunners.

Arsenal, transformed from the aimless and directionless outfit of the last months into a high-intensity Arteta team, struck at the beginning and end of the first half, with the impressive Nicolas Pepe (8) curled up before Sokratis (42) a short-range finish will crash at home to put the hosts in control.

They were then held for long periods after the break by a much better display of Manchester United, but, days after their collapse against Chelsea, they stood firm to record their first clean sheet in the Emirates in three months.

The victory moves Arsenal to three points of the first six in tenth place in the Premier League, while the recent rise of United to the Champions League places positions, with the remaining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer men remaining five points from the fourth.

The story of Arteta's first victory …

Marcus Rashford had a goal effort from a distance in a minute, but it was Arsenal who struck early, just as they had done against Chelsea on Sunday.

Sead Kolasinac combined with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left flank and his deflected deflection was placed at home by the unmarked Pepe for his fifth goal with an Arsenal jersey.

Then, the Ivorian mocked Luke Shaw, as he continued to do throughout the game, before arming Aubameyang to shoot when Arsenal took control of the opening period.

Alexandre Lacazette was wrong after a smart turn in the box just after half an hour before Pepe hit his foot with a curling iron under his left foot from the edge of the area when Arsenal began to say his domain.

The deserved second came just before the break when Lacazette turned a corner and United goalkeeper David de Gea could only stop the ball on Jesse Lingard's back, allowing Sokratis to crash the second.

However, United came out strongly after the break, and moments after Daniel James had warmed Bernd Leno's hands with a low momentum, his replacement, Andreas Pereira, fired a shot into the side net.

Arsenal continued to be a threat at halftime, with Mesut Ozil, Aubameyang and Lacazette combining for an opportunity in 61 minutes, but United took control of possession and territory, with Rashford firing after a good job by Anthony Martial and then Aaron Wan-Bissaka upon seeing his penalty appeals faded correctly after he fell under a minimal contact of Aubameyang.

At the counter, Lacazette shot himself, sub Bukayo Saka hit a meek in De Gea and Aubameyang wasted another opportunity with a poor pass when he was presented with the opportunity to kill the game, but in the end a third was not required.

Arsenal, which had won only one of its 15 previous games, had collapsed in the last minutes to lose to Chelsea last time, but saw the remaining minutes to achieve a significant victory in early 2020.

Whats Next?

Arsenal receives Leeds in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday, while Manchester United travels to Wolves on Saturday for its own FA Cup qualifier in the third round.