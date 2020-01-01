Home Entertainment Married in the First Sight Jamie and Beth Romance Update

Married in the First Sight Jamie and Beth Romance Update

Bradley Lamb
Make Married at first sight Do they really work?

That is the question that viewers will ask themselves when 10 brave people are ready to say "Yes, I want,quot; to a complete stranger at tonight's premiere of Lifetime's hit reality show.

But before that first meeting occurs and five couples are formed thanks to some reliable experts, a franchise couple is here to show that love really rules the program.

"You must realize that you are evolving and once you start lowering your guard, you realize that you are not changing for a bad reason, you are changing because you are evolving with your relationship. I think that is where I could be today,quot; season 9 star Beth bice shared with E! News exclusively. "Jamie and I definitely had some normal trials and tribulations … once you realize that you have to evolve and not fight to change, I think that is when things start to flow and that is where I am with Jamie. We are definitely learning that we are evolving for a good reason. "

Jamie Thompson He added: "Beth and I had many different opinions about what daily life should look like, but we are trying to communicate it and solve some of those things."

Away from the cameras, the couple has been able to strengthen their bond and enjoy a private getaway to Costa Rica.

And despite some speculation from fan sites that there were problems in paradise, the couple is not paying attention to criticism.

"I just closed it to be honest. I've always been someone who really doesn't care what people have to say," Beth explained. "I just don't want that negative energy near me."

Jamie added: "Now that the program has gone on the air, people have approached and those who follow us are real fans. It's a great source of inspiration because people tell us to keep communicating, to focus on what's important. ".

To date, the couple is still in contact with the experts, especially Dr. Viviana Coles. Beth recently met Gregory Okotie Y Deonna McNeill and says they have "gotten closer,quot; as a couple.

And although the newly married life still presents a fair amount of challenges, Jamie and Beth are grateful to experience life together.

"I hope fans know we had a lot of passion and, at first, we didn't know how to direct that passion towards each other, but as we fell more in love, we learned to show that passion in a more meaningful way," Jamie shared. with e! News.

See where other franchise couples are located in our gallery below.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_634x1024-170531144247-634.Cortney-Hendrix-Jason-Carrion.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818911″ alt=”Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, married at first sight”/>

FYI

Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix

Final state: together

Current status: divorced with Jason currently engaged

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 416px,quot; data-width = "416,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_656x1024-170531143740-634.Jamie-Otis-Doug-Hehner.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818909″ alt=”Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, married at first sight”/>

A + E networks

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis

Final state: together

Current status: married and proud parents

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 426px,quot; data-width = "426,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_672x1024-170531144532-634.Monet-Bell-Vaughn-Copland-Married-At-First-Sight.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818913″ alt=”Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, married at first sight”/>

A + E networks

Monet Bell and Vaughn Copland

Final Status: Separated

Current status: divorced

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531145327-1024.Jaclyn-Methuen-Ryan-Ranellone-Married-At-First-Sight.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818917″ alt=”Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, married at first sight”/>

A + E networks

Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "610,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x695-170531145654-1024.Davina-Kullar-Sean-Varricchio-Married-At-First-Sight.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818919″ alt=”Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, married at first sight”/>

A + E networks

Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio

Final Status: Separated

Current status: divorced

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_634x1024-170531145907-634.Ryan-DeNino-Jessica-Castro.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818921″ alt=”Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, married at first sight”/>

A + E networks

Ryan De Nino and Jessica Castro

Final state: together

Current status: divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531150043-1024.Ashley-Doherty-David-Norton-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818922″ alt=”Ashley Doherty, David Norton, married at first sight”/>

Zach Dilgard / A + E networks

Ashley Doherty and David Norton

Final Status: Separated

Current status: divorced

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 436px,quot; data-width = "436,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_688x1024-170531145739-634.Samantha-Role-Neil-Bowlus-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818920″ alt=”Role of Samantha, Neil Bowlus, married at first sight”/>

Zach Dilgard / A + E networks

Samantha Rol and Neil Bowlus

Final Status: Separated

Current status: divorced

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531150247-1024.Tres-Russell-Vanessa-Nelson.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818923″ alt=”Vanessa Nelson, Three Russell, married at first sight”/>

A + E networks

Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531145508-1024.Lillian-Vilchez-Tom-Wilson-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818918″ alt=”Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, married at first sight”/>

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks

Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson

Final state: together

Current status: divorced after 14 months of marriage

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531145212-1024.Heather-Seidel-Derek-Schwartz-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818915″ alt=”Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, married at first sight”/>

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks

Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz

Final Status: Separated

Current status: divorced

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531144927-1024.Sonia-Granados-Nick-Pendergrast-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818914″ alt=”Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, married at first sight”/>

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast

Final state: together

Current status: divorced; Nick now father of twins with his girlfriend Heather Yerrid

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_634x1024-170531144041-634.Cody-Danielle-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "818910″ alt=”Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, married at first sight”/>

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks

Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531143723-1024.Sheila-Nate-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "818908″ alt=”Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, married at first sight”/>

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks

Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531144406-1024.Ashley-Petta-Anthony-DAmico-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818912″ alt=”Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, married at first sight”/>

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks

Ashley Petta and Anthony D & # 39; Amico

Final state: together

Current status: together and proud parents of a girl

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171115 / rs_634x1024-171215130715-Married-at-First-Sight-Couples-3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 871558″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 6″/>

Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic

Final state: not together

Current status: divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the program's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171115 / rs_634x1024-171215130716-Married-at-First-Sight-Couples-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 871560″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 6″/>

Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley

Final state: together

Current status: divorce after 10 months of marriage

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "557,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171115 / rs_1024x634-171215130716-Married-at-First-Sight-Couples-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 871561″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 6″/>

Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Final state: together

Current status: married and proud parents of a girl

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018610 / rs_1024x759-180710164238-1024-bobby-danielle-mv-71018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 924377″ alt=”Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd, Married at first sight, reality TV dating shows”/>

Useful life / kinetic content

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Final state: together

Current status: married and recently received a girl

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018610 / rs_1024x759-180710164153-1024-tristan-mia-mv-71018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 924374″ alt=”Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, married at first sight”/>

Useful life / kinetic content

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson

Final state: together

Current status: divorced.

Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram: "We were all created with a purpose. I have identified mine. Love and serve God. And now love and guide you. You are a Queen. There is no one like you." . I want to spend the rest of my life with you as my partner. My equal My love. Thank you, Love. SAID YES! "

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018610 / rs_1024x759-180710164338-1024-dave-amber-mv-71018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 924380″ alt=”Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at first sight, reality TV dating shows”/>

Useful life / kinetic content

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty

Final state: together

Current status: divorce

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181019 / rs_634x951-181119080344-634-4-married-at-first-sight-ch-111918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 958197″ alt=”Married at first sight, Kristine Killingsworth, Keith Dewar”/>

Terrance Harrison

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth

Final Status: Married

Current Status: Married

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181019 / rs_634x951-181119080346-634-3-married-at-first-sight-ch-111918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 958198″ alt=”Married at first sight, Will Guess, Jasmine McGriff”/>

Terrance Harrison

Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess

Final status: divorce

Current Status: Married

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181019 / rs_634x951-181119080347-634-2-married-at-first-sight-ch-111918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 958199″ alt=”Married at first sight, Stephanie Sersen, AJ Vollmoeller”/>

Terrance Harrison

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen

Final Status: Married

Current Status: Married

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181019 / rs_634x951-181119080348-634-married-at-first-sight-ch-111918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 958200″ alt=”Married at first sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk”/>

Terrance Harrison

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo

Final status: divorce

Current Status: Married

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_1024x759-190501145812-1024-MAFS-Couple1-2-me-05119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001330″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 9″/>

Photography JCM- Asheville, NC

Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill

Final state: together

Current status: together

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_1024x759-190501145810-1024-MAFS-Couple4-me-05119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001325″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 9″/>

Photography JCM- Asheville, NC

Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles

Final Status: Separated

Current status: divorce

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_634x1024-190501145810-1024-MAFS-Couple3-2-me-05119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001326″ alt=”Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, married at first sight, season 9″/>

Photography JCM- Asheville, NC

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson

Final state: together

Current status: together

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_634x1024-190501145811-1024-MAFS-Couple2-me-05119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001329″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 9″/>

Photography JCM- Asheville, NC

Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell

Final Status: Separated

Current status: divorce

Married at first sight (produced by Kinetic Content) season 10 premieres on January 1 at 8 p.m. In all life.

