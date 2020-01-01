Married in the First Sight Jamie and Beth Romance Update

Make Married at first sight Do they really work?

That is the question that viewers will ask themselves when 10 brave people are ready to say "Yes, I want,quot; to a complete stranger at tonight's premiere of Lifetime's hit reality show.

But before that first meeting occurs and five couples are formed thanks to some reliable experts, a franchise couple is here to show that love really rules the program.

"You must realize that you are evolving and once you start lowering your guard, you realize that you are not changing for a bad reason, you are changing because you are evolving with your relationship. I think that is where I could be today,quot; season 9 star Beth bice shared with E! News exclusively. "Jamie and I definitely had some normal trials and tribulations … once you realize that you have to evolve and not fight to change, I think that is when things start to flow and that is where I am with Jamie. We are definitely learning that we are evolving for a good reason. "

Jamie Thompson He added: "Beth and I had many different opinions about what daily life should look like, but we are trying to communicate it and solve some of those things."