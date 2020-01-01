Married in the First Sight Jamie and Beth Romance Update

Make Married at first sight Do they really work?
That is the question that viewers will ask themselves when 10 brave people are ready to say "Yes, I want,quot; to a complete stranger at tonight's premiere of Lifetime's hit reality show.
But before that first meeting occurs and five couples are formed thanks to some reliable experts, a franchise couple is here to show that love really rules the program.
"You must realize that you are evolving and once you start lowering your guard, you realize that you are not changing for a bad reason, you are changing because you are evolving with your relationship. I think that is where I could be today,quot; season 9 star Beth bice shared with E! News exclusively. "Jamie and I definitely had some normal trials and tribulations … once you realize that you have to evolve and not fight to change, I think that is when things start to flow and that is where I am with Jamie. We are definitely learning that we are evolving for a good reason. "
Jamie Thompson He added: "Beth and I had many different opinions about what daily life should look like, but we are trying to communicate it and solve some of those things."
Away from the cameras, the couple has been able to strengthen their bond and enjoy a private getaway to Costa Rica.
And despite some speculation from fan sites that there were problems in paradise, the couple is not paying attention to criticism.
"I just closed it to be honest. I've always been someone who really doesn't care what people have to say," Beth explained. "I just don't want that negative energy near me."
Jamie added: "Now that the program has gone on the air, people have approached and those who follow us are real fans. It's a great source of inspiration because people tell us to keep communicating, to focus on what's important. ".
To date, the couple is still in contact with the experts, especially Dr. Viviana Coles. Beth recently met Gregory Okotie Y Deonna McNeill and says they have "gotten closer,quot; as a couple.
And although the newly married life still presents a fair amount of challenges, Jamie and Beth are grateful to experience life together.
"I hope fans know we had a lot of passion and, at first, we didn't know how to direct that passion towards each other, but as we fell more in love, we learned to show that passion in a more meaningful way," Jamie shared. with e! News.
See where other franchise couples are located in our gallery below.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_634x1024-170531144247-634.Cortney-Hendrix-Jason-Carrion.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818911″ alt=”Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, married at first sight”/>
FYI
Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix
Final state: together
Current status: divorced with Jason currently engaged
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 416px,quot; data-width = "416,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_656x1024-170531143740-634.Jamie-Otis-Doug-Hehner.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818909″ alt=”Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, married at first sight”/>
A + E networks
Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis
Final state: together
Current status: married and proud parents
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 426px,quot; data-width = "426,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_672x1024-170531144532-634.Monet-Bell-Vaughn-Copland-Married-At-First-Sight.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818913″ alt=”Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, married at first sight”/>
A + E networks
Monet Bell and Vaughn Copland
Final Status: Separated
Current status: divorced
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531145327-1024.Jaclyn-Methuen-Ryan-Ranellone-Married-At-First-Sight.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818917″ alt=”Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, married at first sight”/>
A + E networks
Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone
Final state: together
Current status: divorced
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "610,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x695-170531145654-1024.Davina-Kullar-Sean-Varricchio-Married-At-First-Sight.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818919″ alt=”Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, married at first sight”/>
A + E networks
Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio
Final Status: Separated
Current status: divorced
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_634x1024-170531145907-634.Ryan-DeNino-Jessica-Castro.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818921″ alt=”Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, married at first sight”/>
A + E networks
Ryan De Nino and Jessica Castro
Final state: together
Current status: divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531150043-1024.Ashley-Doherty-David-Norton-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818922″ alt=”Ashley Doherty, David Norton, married at first sight”/>
Zach Dilgard / A + E networks
Ashley Doherty and David Norton
Final Status: Separated
Current status: divorced
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 436px,quot; data-width = "436,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_688x1024-170531145739-634.Samantha-Role-Neil-Bowlus-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818920″ alt=”Role of Samantha, Neil Bowlus, married at first sight”/>
Zach Dilgard / A + E networks
Samantha Rol and Neil Bowlus
Final Status: Separated
Current status: divorced
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531150247-1024.Tres-Russell-Vanessa-Nelson.kg.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818923″ alt=”Vanessa Nelson, Three Russell, married at first sight”/>
A + E networks
Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell
Final state: together
Current status: divorced
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531145508-1024.Lillian-Vilchez-Tom-Wilson-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818918″ alt=”Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, married at first sight”/>
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks
Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson
Final state: together
Current status: divorced after 14 months of marriage
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531145212-1024.Heather-Seidel-Derek-Schwartz-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818915″ alt=”Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, married at first sight”/>
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks
Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz
Final Status: Separated
Current status: divorced
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531144927-1024.Sonia-Granados-Nick-Pendergrast-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818914″ alt=”Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, married at first sight”/>
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks
Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast
Final state: together
Current status: divorced; Nick now father of twins with his girlfriend Heather Yerrid
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_634x1024-170531144041-634.Cody-Danielle-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "818910″ alt=”Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, married at first sight”/>
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks
Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot
Final state: together
Current status: divorced
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531143723-1024.Sheila-Nate-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "818908″ alt=”Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, married at first sight”/>
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks
Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon
Final state: together
Current status: divorced
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017431 / rs_1024x759-170531144406-1024.Ashley-Petta-Anthony-DAmico-Married-at-First-Sight.ms.053117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818912″ alt=”Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, married at first sight”/>
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E networks
Ashley Petta and Anthony D & # 39; Amico
Final state: together
Current status: together and proud parents of a girl
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171115 / rs_634x1024-171215130715-Married-at-First-Sight-Couples-3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 871558″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 6″/>
Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic
Final state: not together
Current status: divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the program's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171115 / rs_634x1024-171215130716-Married-at-First-Sight-Couples-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 871560″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 6″/>
Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley
Final state: together
Current status: divorce after 10 months of marriage
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "557,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171115 / rs_1024x634-171215130716-Married-at-First-Sight-Couples-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 871561″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 6″/>
Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre
Final state: together
Current status: married and proud parents of a girl
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018610 / rs_1024x759-180710164238-1024-bobby-danielle-mv-71018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 924377″ alt=”Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd, Married at first sight, reality TV dating shows”/>
Useful life / kinetic content
Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd
Final state: together
Current status: married and recently received a girl
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018610 / rs_1024x759-180710164153-1024-tristan-mia-mv-71018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 924374″ alt=”Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, married at first sight”/>
Useful life / kinetic content
Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson
Final state: together
Current status: divorced.
Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram: "We were all created with a purpose. I have identified mine. Love and serve God. And now love and guide you. You are a Queen. There is no one like you." . I want to spend the rest of my life with you as my partner. My equal My love. Thank you, Love. SAID YES! "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018610 / rs_1024x759-180710164338-1024-dave-amber-mv-71018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 924380″ alt=”Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at first sight, reality TV dating shows”/>
Useful life / kinetic content
Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty
Final state: together
Current status: divorce
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181019 / rs_634x951-181119080344-634-4-married-at-first-sight-ch-111918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 958197″ alt=”Married at first sight, Kristine Killingsworth, Keith Dewar”/>
Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth
Final Status: Married
Current Status: Married
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181019 / rs_634x951-181119080346-634-3-married-at-first-sight-ch-111918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 958198″ alt=”Married at first sight, Will Guess, Jasmine McGriff”/>
Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess
Final status: divorce
Current Status: Married
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181019 / rs_634x951-181119080347-634-2-married-at-first-sight-ch-111918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 958199″ alt=”Married at first sight, Stephanie Sersen, AJ Vollmoeller”/>
Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen
Final Status: Married
Current Status: Married
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181019 / rs_634x951-181119080348-634-married-at-first-sight-ch-111918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 958200″ alt=”Married at first sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk”/>
Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo
Final status: divorce
Current Status: Married
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_1024x759-190501145812-1024-MAFS-Couple1-2-me-05119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001330″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 9″/>
Photography JCM- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill
Final state: together
Current status: together
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_1024x759-190501145810-1024-MAFS-Couple4-me-05119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001325″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 9″/>
Photography JCM- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles
Final Status: Separated
Current status: divorce
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_634x1024-190501145810-1024-MAFS-Couple3-2-me-05119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001326″ alt=”Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, married at first sight, season 9″/>
Photography JCM- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson
Final state: together
Current status: together
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_634x1024-190501145811-1024-MAFS-Couple2-me-05119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001329″ alt=”Married at first sight, season 9″/>
Photography JCM- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell
Final Status: Separated
Current status: divorce
Married at first sight (produced by Kinetic Content) season 10 premieres on January 1 at 8 p.m. In all life.
%MINIFYHTMLee8ce96b91b56e426a3d778a7f05677713%