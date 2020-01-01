Mariah Carey's Twitter hacked on New Year's Eve, he used to troll Eminem

Wenn

The creator of successes & # 39; All I want for Christmas is you & # 39; He expresses his frustrations after discovering that his social networks were compromised during his New Year holidays.

Up News Info –

Mariah CareyTwitter was attacked by a hacker on New Year's Eve. Fans suspected that his account was hacked when his page was suddenly filled with negative messages and racist comments. One of them mocked Eminem, referring to his past relationship with Mariah. A couple of others contained N-word.

Hours later, the hit creator "All I want for Christmas is you" again took control of her account. The singer who topped the list confirmed that she was hacked by removing the blocking messages and then expressed her annoyance: "I take a nap and does this happen?"

<br />

Even so, the theme did not quench his spirit to celebrate the New Year. He posted a clip of his call in 2020 with his two Moroccan sons and Monroe while wishing his followers a happy new year. She enjoyed a vacation in the Dominican Republic, watching fireworks with the two children.

<br />

Mariah Carey concluded 2019 with a great milestone. She broke the record as the only artist to get number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for four decades in a row. His 1994 Christmas song got a third week at the top of the charts, giving him the first number one of the new decade.

She previously tied with the likes of Stevie wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Virgin, Cristina Aguilera, Britney SpearsY Usher, who obtained number one in three decades.

The artist celebrated the milestone by giving "All I Want for Christmas Is You" a makeover of the 25th anniversary starring a series of famous friends. Stressed Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson, Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande, Possibility of the rapper, Jamie Foxx, Olivia Newton-John, Katy Perry, Snoop DoggY Tyler perry.

<br />

"WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could have received. I am very grateful to all my favorite friends and artists who participated in this video. You brought me a big smile. THANK YOU!" she sprouted.