Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked NYE: & # 39; Eminem has a small P * nis! & # 39;

Twitter was rampant on New Year's Eve after the Twitter account owned by world superstar Mariah Carey was hacked, resulting in a series of offensive tweets.

One of the tweets said: "Eminem can still keep this p * ssy," referring to Em's claims that he and Mariah were intimately involved, something Mariah has always denied.

The account also used the word n ​​several times, and the account also tweeted that "Eminem has a small penis."

Eminem and Mariah's ex-husband, Nick Cannon, are currently entangled in a rap fight after Em mentioned Mariah in Fat Joe's song, "Lord Above." In response, Cannon dropped three tracks of diss.

Twitter issued a statement about piracy:

"Confirming that the account was hacked. As soon as we learned about the problem, we blocked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation," a spokesman said.

And as for Mariah, this is how she reacted to the violation of privacy: