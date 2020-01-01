Manchester United analyzes transfer options for midfield in January, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news



















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals that Manchester United is looking at & # 39; one or two midfielders & # 39; in the transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United is looking for transfer options in the midfield, after the injuries of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

After Manchester United's 2-0 loss at Arsenal, Solskjaer said Paul Pogba is expected to undergo an injured ankle surgery and be out for a month, while McTominay will miss two months due to a problem in The ligament of the knee.

Fred and Nemanja Matic played in the midfield against Arsenal, but Solskjaer accepted that he lacks alternatives in the center of the park and United is "looking at one or two,quot; possible January signings.

"He is playing in our decision making when you have two players out: Paul for a month and Scott for two," Solskjaer said.

"That will give us less options and we have many important games and games. But still, it has to be right and that is the big point here."

"If it's available and if possible we'll do something, yes, definitely. We're seeing one or two."

Scott McTominay has a knee ligament injury

After the defeat of United, Solskjaer tried to defend his players after a series of busy and successful results in December and suggested that the two goals were reduced to deviations, but he admitted that Arsenal had been the best team.

"I thought we started decent, we had two or three really good counterattack opportunities," he said.

"We just weren't precise enough with either the final or the last pass and we looked good, as if we could overcome them. But after they calmed their nerves or whatever was necessary, after scoring the first goal, they seemed to have a lot Energy

"Their heads had a lot of energy and ours was a little tired. They were the best team, aggressive, they recovered the ball, we couldn't find a way out of their press. It was difficult to take the ball away because I thought they played very well.

"It was a good game of two good teams and the goal just before halftime was a fatal blow. With 1-0 you are in the game all the time, with 2-0 you need a goal to get that energy to make you nervous again, That was disappointing.

"Both goals, you can see each goal and there are errors, but the first goal is deflected by Victor (Lindelof) and falls in the way of (Nicolas) Pepe and the second there is a great save of the header but then it deflects towards The path of Sokratis.

"Sometimes games are decided by little things like this."

