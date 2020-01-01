Lupita Nyong & # 39; o explains why acting can be to isolate

%MINIFYHTMLa7e777694cbc9176fac261befc115d8a9% %MINIFYHTMLa7e777694cbc9176fac261befc115d8a10%

British Vogue Magazine

In an interview for the cover of British Vogue, the actress of & # 39; Black Panther & # 39; It also explains why he chooses what he does and does not share with the public.

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o He has admitted that acting can be a profession of "isolation" without a solid support network.

The Oscar-winning star is incredibly private when it comes to her personal life, and she told British Vogue magazine in an interview for her February 2020 cover that she plans to protect her at all costs.

"Privacy is a difficult product to obtain …", he said.

The Kenyan-Mexican actress continued to explain that her family and relationships are incredibly important to her because of her line of work, which she described as "slow and intense."

"With & # 39;Black Panther& # 39 ;, many of us were single. In & # 39;Little monsters& # 39 ;, nobody was single. Everyone, when they finish their daily work, want to go home with their families, which makes perfect sense, "the"U.S"considered star". When you don't have that, it's very insulating. "

Although fans speculate on possible relationships with male and female stars, including Michael B. Jordan Y Janelle MonáeLupita told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he believes it is up to her to choose what she does and does not share in the public domain.

"I feel that there are parts of me that I would like to share and then there are parts that I don't want," he said.