Lizzo reflects on his past decade, is ready for 2020

The successful & # 39; Juice & # 39; He reveals how he was in a really bad place in 2009 before he achieved great success in 2019, and told his Twitter followers that & # 39; anything can happen in a decade & # 39 ;.

Up News Info

Lizzo She has experienced many things in 2019. Now that a new decade has begun, the singer of "Truth Hurts" turned to her Twitter account to share some words of encouragement while reflecting on her life in the last decade.

"2009 was the year of my dad's death," Lizzo wrote alongside photos of her that were taken in 2009 and a photo of the cover of TIME magazine in 2019 in which she was declared Artist of the Year. "2009 was the year I lived in my car and cried until I fell asleep on Thanksgiving."

Fortunately, things took a positive turn thanks to their hard work. When listing his achievement in 2019, the success creator "Juice" added: "2019 is the year my album and song came out first. 2019 is the year I told my mom I can buy her house. Any thing can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of your nothingness. "

"As a teacher, I can say with certainty that they are helping so many young ladies to accept and love themselves, especially my students. Thank you for that and for everything you do," said a fan under his tweet. "Thank you for being you! May your father's memory be a blessing and the light that you follow. You exist on a large scale because you embody inner and outer beauty. As a big woman, I was told to close the jaws, my eyebrows, lips, but I decided how you did it. HNY, "added another fan.

His tweet also inspired another person, who said: "2019 was the year my dad died, and I spent more nights crying until I fell asleep than I could count. I strive to reach Lizzo's living standards in the next decade." . Echoing the sentiment, one user added: "Your posts have inspired me as much as a disabled young adult. If you ever do a VIP experience where I can meet you, my service dog wants you to sign his vest! She loves your music ".

This comes after his song "Juice" was included in a list of the favorite songs of former US President Barack Obama of 2019. The former POTUS tweeted along with the list of 35 songs, "From hip-hop to country to The Boss , here are my songs of the year. If you are looking for something that will keep you company on a long trip or that will help you exercise, I hope there are one or two tracks that work, "Obama tweeted next to the list of 35 songs. ".

After his tweet, Lizzo responded quickly, admitting that he had had an emotional reaction to being included in the selection. "I love him very much, Mr. Obama," he tweeted. "Thank you for helping me with my morning crying."