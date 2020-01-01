‘Lizzie McGuire’ – Disney + shares a first look at revival!

It is finally happening! It seems that 2020 is already doing a great job, as it came along with a gift: the anticipated Lizzie McGuire anticipation!

So is! Disney + shared a first glimpse of everything the new streaming platform has to offer this year and included a first look at the revival series starring Hilary Duff as the main character!

It wasn't much, but fans were still excited and taken by surprise, especially since it was included towards the end of the video.

That said, the one-minute trailer ends with a smiling Lizzie outside a car saying, "Hi, it's me."

As you will remember, the series was confirmed in August and since then, everyone who grew up with the Disney program has been anticipating it!

Apparently, the new installment is about an adult Lizzie about to turn 30 years old, who works as an apprentice to a top-level designer, in the relationship of her dreams and living her life in New York.

About the announcement, Hilary Duff told ET at the time that he feels He feels very surreal, to be honest. She is a very important part of me and my life, and now she is 30 years old, and I feel that I will have to learn some of her strange faces again. But I am excited! "

In a subsequent interview with the same media, he also revealed as much information about the character as he could, saying that: "He has gained a lot of confidence and has a very good career." She will still face challenges, where, in high school, those things seemed simple and fun, but also related at the time. Now, at 30, it will be the same but a little heavier. (She will have) a little bigger things to deal with. I think it will be fun to go on a trip with her at 30. It's Lizzie herself, but as an adult. "



