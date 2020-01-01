Liverpool's new signing, Takumi Minamino, will need patience, says Jurgen Klopp | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8c2ce2801a6326d57685879482d9f6549% %MINIFYHTML8c2ce2801a6326d57685879482d9f65410%









Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that the adaptability of the new signing Takumi Minamino means he will appear for the team sooner rather than later, but also urges to be patient with him.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has asked for patience with the new signing Takumi Minamino after he officially unveiled at the club.

The 24-year-old has joined the Premier League leaders of the Austrian Red Bull Salzburg club after his £ 7.25 million release clause was activated last month.

With former Salzburg players Sadio Mane and Naby Keita already in Anfield, Klopp expects the player to feel comfortable enough to be considered a starting point against Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Before that, it is a summary for Japan's international host of Liverpool Sheffield United on Thursday night, but Klopp is not pressuring Minamino to act immediately.

"It is important that it be established and that we have signed the player who was in Salzburg, so at this moment you just have to be who you are," said Klopp.

"I told him to sign Minamino from Salzburg, the guy who played crazy against us, so be it and we'll see how it develops.

"But certainly in this part of the season we will use it now and not in 15 weeks."

"Will the article be finished in March? I don't know. We will begin to learn from each other from now on, we will work on your natural abilities and give you as much time as you need."

"Right now we have a very good soccer team and we have some of the best offensive players in the world."

"We did not bring him to accept that he is fifth, sixth, but he can play many positions, which means options. However, it would be good if everyone gave him some time."

Who is Takumi Minamino?

Minamino impressed against the Reds in October with a goal and an assist, as the Austrian team suffered a 4-3 defeat at Anfield and returned to draw attention in the return match, when Liverpool won 2-0 at the beginning of December.

His contract release clause of £ 7.25 million attracted the interest of the Premier League clubs, but the Reds won the race and the player's change to Liverpool was ratified when the transfer window opened on January 1.

But what will Japan's international bring to Anfield? Sky Sports News takes a deep look at the player.

