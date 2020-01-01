Linda Ronstadt compares Donald Trump addressing Mexicans with the Holocaust

%MINIFYHTML9beb22cd9015dd1d1011c58685988bd19% %MINIFYHTML9beb22cd9015dd1d1011c58685988bd110%

The singer of & # 39; You & # 39; re No Good & # 39; He says that what the current president of the United States did to Mexicans is exactly what Adolf Hitler did to the Jewish people.

Linda Ronstadt he has insisted that there are "great parallels" between the rise of the president of the United States Donald Trump and Nazi Germany by Adolf Hitler.

The creator of hits "You & # 39; re No Good", who retired from the stage in 2011 due to her battle against progressive supranuclear paralysis (PSP), a degenerative neurological disease similar to Parkinson's disease that decreases motor function, He told CNN that he fears that the 45th POTUS will become "uncontrollable."

"My family, the parties that are Republican were quite rational Republicans. We don't have that in our current White House," he explained.

Linda suggested that Republicans "have taken us so much for this administration" and compared Trump's presidency with Hitler's government over Nazi Germany.

"When he (Hitler) settled down, he put his own people in his place and stacked the courts and did what he had to do to consolidate his power," said the singer of "It's So Easy." "And we caught Hitler and he destroyed Germany, destroyed centuries of intellectual history back and forth."

When reporter Anderson Cooper He suggested that people would be "surprised" to hear comparisons of the music legend, she shot: "If you read the story, you won't be surprised. It's exactly the same."

"Find a common enemy for all to hate," he explained. "I was sure Trump was going to be elected the day he announced, and I said he would be like Hitler, and that Mexicans are the new Jews. And, indeed, that is what he pronounced, you know."