Lil Wayne plays in New Year with his daughter, Reginae Carter and their three children: Dwayne III, Cameron and Neal Carter in a viral video

Lil Wayne decided to play in 2020 with all his children by his side, and it seems that his only daughter, Reginae Carter, and her three young children, Dwayne III, Cameron and Neal Carter, had a lot of fun. .

The legendary rapper appeared in a short video with all the children and spoke with his fans. As always, Toya Wright's daughter seems delighted to be with her father.

Dwayne III, Cameron and Neal also seemed to enjoy the company of Lil Wayne, his jokes and all the love with which he filled them.

A fan had this reaction: "I'm so happy to see it, it's like I've been hiding or something."

Another commenter declared: "Baby, she is your dad's biggest fan."

A third follower had this idea: "I need about three volunteers to help hold Lil Wayne in order to cut his (protected email)"

In past interviews, Reginae filled her parents with praise.

She said about Weezy: "Lil Wayne,quot; The Boss "has high expectations for my career, so he is with me. He says:" Okay, you have to do this. "He teaches me what to do and how, because he already knows Lil Wayne "Dad,quot; is fun; he's like my best friend. At home, he's dad unless he enters a business call! "

She talked about the most precious gift she received from the iconic MC: "That was great because I wanted to make a song with my father for so long. As I would always say, 'Dad, we could be the new Nat King Cole! He did things with his daughter! & # 39; I've always told him that, so for him to put & # 39; Famous & # 39; on the album and he has such a good perspective as everyone loved on the Billboard charts, that simply he did all my life. "

As indicated above, he also had some sweet words for his mother: "I am excited that people see my growth. I was in a program not long ago called,quot; Growing Up Hip Hop ", and they portrayed me: many people thought it was a spoiled brat and that I was disrespectful to my parents, to my mother, it was not a good look, I want people to know that this is my true self, my mother and I are like best friends, I would never disrespect my mother. I want people to see my work for what I want in my life. "

Reginae seems very grateful for her family.



