Lauren London publishes photos of her last New Year's Eve with Nipsey Hussle along with a personal message

Lauren London turned to social media to shed her heart and reflect on the year 2019, the year she suffered the monumental loss of her life partner and the father of her son, Nipsey Hussle.

The 35-year-old model and actress shared a beautiful photo of her last New Year's Eve with Nipsey, where they looked glamorous at a party.

Lauren also wrote a heartbreaking but positive message about how everything "changed,quot; after the brutal murder of the rapper and activist.

She said: “2019 changed the rest of my life. My existence changed. Half of me is in heaven, and the other half is here to pick up and continue. Things will never be the same. But every day I still wake up and pray Lord, use me. Long live Ermias. "

A supporter told Lauren: "She is such a strong and beautiful woman. And to think that we are so ungrateful to the wonderful and wonderful people in our life .❤️"

Another follower declared: "His words are very similar to those of ❤️ Damn it almost made me sad to read this. Not many people understand that we are not here for ourselves. We are here to be used to make the lives of others be fuller. Trust that God has a plan. Your humility and gratitude will help you, and God will use you. RIP, cut your work, it will never be in vain! We love you Lauren, ❤️ praying for you and your family. "

This person explained: “One of the strongest women I know. 🖤 How does she have all these positivities? God bless your heart. "

Lauren, who shares the 3-year-old son, Kross, with Hussle, recently had fans crying after she remembered him and paid tribute to her Puma campaign where he said: “There is nothing to hide here, there is no way to pretend . We interact, we disagree, we disconnect. The pain is the light. The pain is insight. The body hurts, but the spirit grows. The flesh is starving, while wisdom overflows. I have a question that only God knows: does life give birth to us twice?

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was killed while outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31 while helping a friend.

He was 33 years old and has become an iconic figure in the music industry.



