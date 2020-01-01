Lady Gaga was seen kissing the mysterious man during the New Year's Eve party

Lady Gaga You can get caught in a New Year's Eve romance!

On Tuesday night, the Grammy winner celebrated the beginning of 2020 in Las Vegas with a special concert inside the Park Theater at Park MGM.

But after offering an unforgettable concert for the attendees, it was when the real party began.

ME! News learned that Lady Gaga went to the NoMad restaurant in Park MGM, where she joined Brian Newman for some songs in his show "After Dark," including "Fly Me to the Moon."

And on a twitter video shared by a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist, Lady Gaga was also seen kissing a mysterious man just before the clock struck midnight.