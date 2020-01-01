Lady Gaga was seen kissing the mysterious man during the New Year's Eve party

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Lady Gaga You can get caught in a New Year's Eve romance!

On Tuesday night, the Grammy winner celebrated the beginning of 2020 in Las Vegas with a special concert inside the Park Theater at Park MGM.

But after offering an unforgettable concert for the attendees, it was when the real party began.

ME! News learned that Lady Gaga went to the NoMad restaurant in Park MGM, where she joined Brian Newman for some songs in his show "After Dark," including "Fly Me to the Moon."

And on a twitter video shared by a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist, Lady Gaga was also seen kissing a mysterious man just before the clock struck midnight.

According to the newspaper, the man's first name is Michael. And according video spreading in social networks, they left the place holding hands. But as of now, it's too early to say where these two are.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Lady Gaga was last linked to the audio mixer Dan horton. Finally, the singer hinted that the relationship had ended in October when she was celebrating her make-up bridal shower.

"We are about to be a married woman and I, a single woman," he shared on Instagram Stories.

Relationships aside, Lady Gaga has a lot to wait for in 2020. She has extended her two Las Vegas residences, Enigma and Jazz & Piano, until spring.

Its beauty brand Haus Laboratories also continues to expand and become an essential tool in fan make-up routines.

It is safe to say that this Hollywood star deserves some applause.

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

