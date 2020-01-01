Lady Gaga was seen kissing an anonymous man on New Year's Eve

On last New Year's Eve, Lady Gaga was seen kissing an anonymous man and revealed a new report on page six of the New York Post. Experts saw the 33-year-old Oscar winner kissing a man who was not Dan Norton in Las Vegas after her residency program.

Gaga kissed the man in question as the confetti fell around him, which caused many of his fans and social media users to wonder who exactly he was. TMZ revealed the news for the first time today and claims that nobody really knows who the man was.

As previously reported, the paparazzi saw her kissing with Dan Norton, an audio engineer, after her separation from Christian Carino, with whom she was engaged for quite some time. In February 2019, Elle magazine detailed the singer's relationship with the talent agent.

According to the media, Lady Gaga and Christian Marino were preparing to marry, after the news and rumors of their engagement that began in 2017. After their romance, many of their fans wondered about Carino, including what he does to earn the life and how they met.

As noted above, Christian was Gaga's talent agent, and works at Creative Arts Agency and has many high profile clients, including Amber Heard, Simon Cowell, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber.

As previously reported, Christian and Lady Gaga were rumored for the first time after their appearance at a Kings of Leon concert in January 2017. In addition, they were seen hanging out before preparing for the halftime show of Super Bowl LI.

Fans of Lady Gaga, who are possibly some of the most dedicated, love to speculate on Gaga's relationships and talk frequently about this on social media. Lady Gaga refers to them as "Little monsters," and has repeatedly stated in the past that her goal was to bring as much inclusion and acceptance into the world as possible.

In early 2019, Lady Gaga invited a fan to the stage she tripped and took her with her. The singer anticipated the inevitable attack on social networks by stating that she would be enraged with people who made fun of him on the Internet.



