Lady GaGa was caught kissing Mystery Man on New Year's Eve after summer running away with Dan Horton

The singer of & # 39; I & # 39; ll Never Love Again & # 39; He was seen flirting with a bearded man named Michael while celebrating the new year at the show & # 39; After Dark & ​​# 39; by Brian Newman in Las Vegas.

Lady Gaga got a partner on New Year's Eve, two months after stating that she is single. The ally of "A star has been born"He was caught kissing a mysterious man while playing in 2020 at Brian Newman's" After Dark "show in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist shared a long and passionate kiss with "a bearded guy with dark hair named Michael," who is not a "friend," when the clock struck midnight. In a video taken by a party partner who has circulated online, she seemed to be holding a glass while she was around her neck with her hands.

GaGa put on a metallic dress with pink hair that night, while the mysterious man wore a dark outfit. Later, the two were photographed out of the hand after the party. It is not clear where they were going.

GaGa sang "Fly Me to the Moon" and danced with Newman's wife, former Miss Exotic World winner Angie Pontani, at the "After Dark" show that took place at the NoMad restaurant.

That night, the 33-year-old singer / actress performed "Jazz + Piano" at the Park Theater.

GaGa's passionate New Year's Eve with the mysterious man arrives two months after she declared that she was single, after a summer adventure with sound engineer Dan Horton. The "Shallow" singer sparked dating rumors with Horton after they were seen kissing in late July.

The two never spoke publicly about their relationship, but she flaunted her candlelight dinner on Instagram in September. "Italians cook with love," Horton said and labeled his "special" quote in another photo.

In early 2019, GaGa broke up with his then-promised Christian Carino, with whom he dated since February 2017. His representative confirmed the end of their relationship in February, four months after he announced his commitment in October 2018 at the 25th annual edition of Women in Hollywood Celebration.